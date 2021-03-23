News Top Stories

Justice Rhodes-Vivour: Corruption deeply rooted in Nigeria

Posted on 2021-03-23 Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

A retired Supreme Court Justice, Olabode Rhodes- Vivour, yesterday, lamented that corruption is still deeply rooted in Nigeria like any other country in the world. To address this, he canvassed that concerted efforts must be put in place in order to reduce the incidence to the barest minimum. .

 

The apex court Justice, who bowed out of the bench on attaining 70 years yesterday, pleaded that corruption must be tackled headlong through genuine efforts so as to make life more meaningful for the citizenry.

 

At a valedictory court session held in his honour at the Supreme Court complex, Justice Rhodes- Vivour said Nigeria was no exception when it comes to corruption. He added that what should be done is to reduce it to the barest minimum, stressing that: “Corruption exists in all the countries of the world. Nigeria is no exception.

 

“What should be done is to reduce it drastically, thereby making our dear country an exception by building credible and transparent systems.”

 

The jurist also faulted the conduct of elections in the country, lamenting that they are protracted because the stakes are too high. Justice Rhodes-Vivour said most elections are usually resolved by the courts simply because most politicians are never satisfied with the results announced by the electoral umpire.

 

However, he renewed his appeal that the country’s Electoral Act be amended to shift the burden of proof to the Independent National Electoral Commission to prove that it conducted a fair and reasonable election.

 

Also speaking at the court session, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, described Rhodes-Vivour as “Affable brother Justice”, who diligently and meticulously of  fered unquantifiable services to Nigeria and humanity.

 

He said: “We are all here today to felicitate with an accomplished jurisprudential iconoclast that has offered the best of his intellect to the advancement of the legal profession through his several years of inimitable adjudications.

 

“His Lordship is a rare gem and unblemished symbol of humility and piety. His proficiency in the dispensation of justice, which is anchored on his mastery of law, presents him as a man of honour and scholarship.

 

“His judgments are not only incisive, but also analytical and opulent by all standards. His robust contributions to the development of our jurisprudence are inviolable and fascinating.

 

“His impeccable attention to details in every matter before him is alluring and salutary as well

