Justify govt's confidence, return accurate, verifiable data, Buhari tells NPC

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the National Population Commission (NPC) to justify the government’s confidence in them by returning accurate, verifiable and dependable data. The President made the call yesterday as the commission commenced the first phase of Census 2023 – the trial House listing and House numbering in selected local government areas. According to a release by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, Buhari while marking the commencement of the exercise was accredited by NPC in his Daura home in Katsina State. He told the team led by the Chairman, Nasir Isa Kwarra, that: “I am happy you have started the process, and congratulations.

I know this will require a lot of time, skill and stamina.” Kwarra said the President had been designated number one on the list, from Daura, Katsina, and his house was also the first. He said the trial commenced with the President, followed the conclusion of the training of the field functionaries for the Trial Census, who will begin the fieldwork from July 13 to 30 in the selected Enumeration Areas and Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The NPC chief said the Trial Census, also known as the “census dress rehearsal”, was one of the pre-census activities to evaluate all aspects of the census operation before the main census on a limited scale. He added: “It is a process in which all census operations are tested in a detailed and comprehensive manner to assess the level of preparedness of the Commission to conduct the 2023 Population and Housing Census. “The Trial Census shall cover a total of 7681 Enumeration Areas (EAs) in the 36 states and the FCT. Six LGAs have been selected from the six selected states for full population enumeration while 45 EAs in nine LGAs cutting across three senatorial districts were selected from each of the thirty States and the FCT for enumeration.”

 

