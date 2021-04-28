JUSUN apologises to Ngige for unfriendly labour conduct

The Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has tendered its unreserved apology to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, over the unfriendly labour approach it adopted at its last conciliatory meeting. It will be recalled that the striking JUSUN and the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), had walked out on Ngige and others from the government side at the last conciliatory meeting on 20th April, 2021, over what was described as disrespect and an ‘unfair treatment’ meted out to workers, following the minister’s arrival for the meeting about two hours after the time scheduled. Ngige had explained in a statement that members of JUSUN and PASAN were in a hurry even as they were properly informed of the little time needed for him to round off a meeting with the government team, comprising the Solicitor-General of the Federation, Mr. Dayo Apata, the Director-General of the Governors’ Forum, Asishana Bayo Okauru and the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Senator Ita Enang.

