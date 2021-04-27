JUSUN apologises to Ngige for unfriendly labour conduct

The Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), has tendered an unreserved apology to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, over the unfriendly labour approach it adopted at its last conciliatory meeting.

Recall that the striking JUSUN and the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), had walked out on Ngige and others from the government side at the last conciliatory meeting on April 20, 2021, over what was described as disrespect and an “unfair treatment” meted on workers, following the minister’s arrival for the meeting about two hours after the time scheduled.

Ngige had explained in a statement, that members of JUSUN and PASAN were in a hurry even as they were properly informed of the little time needed for him to round off a meeting with the government team, comprising the Solicitor General of the Federation, Mr. Dayo Apata, the Director General of the Governors Forum, Asishana Bayo Okauru and the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Sen. Ita Enang.

JUSUN in an apology contained in a letter to the Minister, dated April 26, 2021 and signed by JUSUN General Secretary, I. M. Adetola, urged Ngige to continue with the conciliation which was geared towards the amicable resolution of the strike.

Like this: Like Loading...