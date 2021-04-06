JUSUN ignores NBA’s plea, shuts down courts nationwide 

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) Tuesday commenced a nationwide indefinite strike action to press home its demand for full fiscal autonomy for the judiciary. The strike began amidst call by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on the leadership of JUSUN to shelve the action.

The NBA had in a statement signed by its President, Olumide Akpata, said it was concerned about the timing and the devastating effects the industrial action will have on the administration of justice, particularly as it is coming on the heels of a prolonged lull in judicial activities owing to COVID-19 pandemic and the enforced lockdowns.

“The NBA is deeply worried that despite the clear provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as altered) which consecrate the autonomy of the judiciary, the executive arm of government, particularly at the state level, has customarily refused to comply with the provisions of the Constitution, which are targeted at safeguarding the independence of the judiciary.

“The NBA is equally aware of the Executive Order 10 signed by President Muhammadu Buhari, on the 20th of May, 2020, which to a large extent, sought to address this constitutional imbroglio by treating the funds due to the state judiciaries as a first line charge, and requiring that the funds be paid directly to Heads of Courts concerned. However, information available to the NBA shows that state governors have challenged the Executive Order, citing constitutional infractions.”

However, despite the plea from the NBA, JUSUN went ahead with the strike action by shutting down all courts across the country.

In Lagos, the State High Courts at Ikeja and Igbosere, Federal High Court, Appeal Court as well as the National Industrial Court, were locked up by officials of JUSUN.

