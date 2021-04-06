News

JUSUN ignores NBA’s plea, shuts down courts nationwide 

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu  Comment(0)

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) Tuesday commenced a nationwide indefinite strike action to press home its demand for full fiscal autonomy for the judiciary. The strike began amidst call by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on the leadership of JUSUN to shelve the action.

 

The NBA had in a statement signed by its President, Olumide Akpata, said it was concerned about the timing and the devastating effects the industrial action will have on the administration of justice, particularly as it is coming on the heels of a prolonged lull in judicial activities owing to COVID-19 pandemic and the enforced lockdowns.

 

“The NBA is deeply worried that despite the clear provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as altered) which consecrate the autonomy of the judiciary, the executive arm of government, particularly at the state level, has customarily refused to comply with the provisions of the Constitution, which are targeted at safeguarding the independence of the judiciary.

 

“The NBA is equally aware of the Executive Order 10 signed by President Muhammadu Buhari, on the 20th of May, 2020, which to a large extent, sought to address this constitutional imbroglio by treating the funds due to the state judiciaries as a first line charge, and requiring that the funds be paid directly to Heads of Courts concerned. However, information available to the NBA shows that state governors have challenged the Executive Order, citing constitutional infractions.”

 

However, despite the plea from the NBA, JUSUN went ahead with the strike action by shutting down all courts across the country.

 

In Lagos, the State High Courts at Ikeja and Igbosere, Federal High Court, Appeal Court as well as the National Industrial Court, were locked up by officials of JUSUN.

 

 

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Outlook for Nigerian Bonds bleak with negative yields

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

•Rates to remain depressed in the short-term, says StanChart   Negative real yields have sapped demand for naira bonds, and that’s unlikely to change over coming months as the Central Bank of Nigeria keeps its policy rate low to boost economic growth. Returns on Nigerian localcurrency bonds fell 14 per cent in December after soaring […]
News

LASU unfolds roadmap for resumption

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Against the backdrop of a directive by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu that state-owned higher institutions would reopen on September 14, Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. ‘Lanre Fagbohun has said that members of staff would be trained in on COVID- 19 pandemic basic precautions. This, the Vice-Chancellor said adequate measures had […]
News

Queen of England: UK Nigeria bonds’ll flourish

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Queen of England, Elizabeth II, has sent a message of felicitation to President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary, today. The monarch stated that the bonds between the United Kingdom and Nigeria will flourish long into the future. The message, according to a release made available to newsmen yesterday by the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica