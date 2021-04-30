JUSUN: Lagos judiciary workers begin partial resumption

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) in Lagos State began partial opening of courts, three times a week. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Judiciary staff nationwide on April 6 embarked on an indefinite strike demanding that state governments grant financial freedom to the judiciary.

In a memo on April 22, Lagos State chapter of JUSUN Chairman, Mr Kehinde Shobowale, directed a partial reopening of the courts. Shobowale said the union took that decision because the state has so far attained 75 per cent financial autonomy.

The memo reads: “It is our desire only to relax strike rules to allow clearance of backlogs, reading of judgement and decongestion of prison occasion by the COVID pandemic and EndSARS protest. “Therefore, work and official duties are constraint to Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of every week, while Monday and Tuesday of every week remains our strike days that all staff must stay off duty to observed the national strike.” Meanwhile, the Director of Administration and Human Resources, Lagos State Judiciary in a notice on April 28, directed judiciary staff to resume on April 29. “In view of the the communique issued by JUSUN, I have the directive to inform all members of staff to resume at their various duty post on Thursday, April, 29.”

Like this: Like Loading...