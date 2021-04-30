News

JUSUN: Lagos judiciary workers begin partial resumption

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) in Lagos State began partial opening of courts, three times a week. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Judiciary staff nationwide on April 6 embarked on an indefinite strike demanding that state governments grant financial freedom to the judiciary.

In a memo on April 22, Lagos State chapter of JUSUN Chairman, Mr Kehinde Shobowale, directed a partial reopening of the courts. Shobowale said the union took that decision because the state has so far attained 75 per cent financial autonomy.

The memo reads: “It is our desire only to relax strike rules to allow clearance of backlogs, reading of judgement and decongestion of prison occasion by the COVID pandemic and EndSARS protest. “Therefore, work and official duties are constraint to Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of every week, while Monday and Tuesday of every week remains our strike days that all staff must stay off duty to observed the national strike.” Meanwhile, the Director of Administration and Human Resources, Lagos State Judiciary in a notice on April 28, directed judiciary staff to resume on April 29. “In view of the the communique issued by JUSUN, I have the directive to inform all members of staff to resume at their various duty post on Thursday, April, 29.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Checkmate excesses of your officers, LASG tells police

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Following the ongoing nationwide protests against the menace of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), the Lagos State Government yesterday charged police authorities to stop the incessant harassment of Nigerians by some officers of the anti- robbery squad, saying not all computer-carrying youths are criminals or internet fraudsters The government said any officers of the […]
News

Group asks NBC to withdraw fines on TV stations

Posted on Author Our Reporters

*Says: ‘You’re muzzling free press’ The Network for Best Practice and Integrity in Leadership (NEBPRIL) has asked the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to desist from acts that will gag free press in the country.NEBPRIL said this in reaction to the fines imposed by NBC on ARISE TV, Channels Television and the Africa Independent Television (AIT).On […]
News

PDP: Ize-Iyamu should’ve sued Oshiomhole for defamation

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

T he Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed surprise that its former governorship candidate in Edo State in 2016, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, did not take a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, to court for defamation of character.     Instead, Ize-Iyamu, who is now the APC candidate for this […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica