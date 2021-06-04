JUSUN, legislative workers to call of strike next week

Following a meeting held at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment on Friday between the Federal Government and the leadership of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) and Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), the workers have finally come to a resolution of calling off the strike which has lasted for two months.

The two-month-old industrial action by the judicial and legislative workers led to the shutting down of courts and state legislative houses nationwide.

The decision to suspend the strike was sequel to the state governor’s signing of the agreement reached with the workers in order to immediately commence with the full implementation of the financial autonomy of the judiciary.

However, at the end of the meeting with the representatives of the Unions, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, said that all outstanding issues have now been sorted out and that the doors of the courts and state legislatures will be opened as from next week.

Ngige said: “The Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum and his deputy, Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal have put their pen on paper on behalf of the 36 state governors on the historic agreement which we reached on May 20. So today, we are meeting with the unions in a small dialogue to dot the i’s and cross the t’s in the agreement.

“Right now, we expect the unions to go back to their members on a final briefing on what we have achieved today. From this achievement of today, we hope that next week, the chambers of our state Assemblies and doors of our courts will be open.”

