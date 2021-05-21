JUSUN strike: Court holds session in Osun police command

As the strike embarked upon by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) continues, Osun State Magistrate Court yesterday held its sitting at the police headquarters in Osogbo. The court session, it was gathered, was to decongest the police cells in the command and other divisions.

Presided over by Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara, the session was held inside the conference room of the police command. Only the Magistrate, prosecutors, counsels and two clerks were allowed to enter the hall. The 20 suspects called were alleged to have committed various offences ranging from kidnapping, robbery, murder, rape, among others. No charge was read as pleas of the suspects were not taken. Though, some lawyers applied for bail for their clients in the case of minor offences, and some suspects were granted bail. Magistrate Ayilara ordered the remand of 10 suspects in Ilesa and Ile- Ife Correctional Centres while some were returned to police custody.

