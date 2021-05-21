News

JUSUN strike: Court holds session in Osun police command

Posted on Author Lateef Dada Comment(0)

As the strike embarked upon by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) continues, Osun State Magistrate Court yesterday held its sitting at the police headquarters in Osogbo. The court session, it was gathered, was to decongest the police cells in the command and other divisions.

Presided over by Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara, the session was held inside the conference room of the police command. Only the Magistrate, prosecutors, counsels and two clerks were allowed to enter the hall. The 20 suspects called were alleged to have committed various offences ranging from kidnapping, robbery, murder, rape, among others. No charge was read as pleas of the suspects were not taken. Though, some lawyers applied for bail for their clients in the case of minor offences, and some suspects were granted bail. Magistrate Ayilara ordered the remand of 10 suspects in Ilesa and Ile- Ife Correctional Centres while some were returned to police custody.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

rivalry between Makinde, Fayose, just clash of interests –Senator

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

The Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District in the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly, Senator Nicholas Tofowomo, has dismissed the insinuation that there is ongoing political rivalry between Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose. According to Tofowomo, what is currently being perceived as political feud between the […]

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News Top Stories

Women are more intelligent than men –Amaechi

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, has said that women have proven to be more intelligent than men. According to a statement by the Special Assistant to Amaechi on Media, Taiye Elebiyo-Edeni, the Minister expressed this position at the second edition of the Association of Nigerian Women Business Network (ANWBN), where he was the […]
News Top Stories

Lawan blames revenue loss on agencies’ inefficiency

Posted on Author Chukwu David and Philip Nyam

Gbajabiamila: We’ll pass budget that reflects our realities Reps slate Tuesday, Wednesday for commencement of debate President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, declared that the inefficiency of government agencies was responsible for revenue losses. Lawan also tasked Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to not only protect jobs, but to create more opportunities. He implored the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica