JUSUN strike forces Ogun #ENDSARS panel to relocate

The ongoing strike by the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has forced the Judicial Panel of investigation on police brutality sitting in Ogun State, to relocate its sitting venue. The panel temporarily moved from the Magistrate Court 1, Isabo, Abeokuta, to Valley View Auditorium in Isale Igbein, Abeokuta. The Chairman of the panel, Justice Solomon Olugbemi, who disclosed this to journalists yesterday, said the temporary movement was occasioned by the ongoing strike by JUSUN, which prevented petitioners, respondents and members of the public from gaining entry into the court premises and disallowed the Panel from sitting.

The gate of the court premises was locked and the Courtroom doors were locked by JUSUN officials. Justice Olugbemi said the panel would henceforth sit at the new venue pending the time the strike action would last adding that sitting days remains Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays by 10am.

