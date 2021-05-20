News

JUSUN strike: Lagos mobilises lawyers to decongest police cells

Lawyers at the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Lagos State, have been mobilised to aid the decongestion of police cells in the state due to the prolonged industrial strike by judiciary workers. The Lagos State Ministry of Justice, acting under the directive of the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, said the action was initiated following the lockdown of the courts due to the strike by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN). The Attorney-General, in a statement explained that all lawyers in the directorate were mobilised to police divisions in the state to carry out the work of district prosecutors by sifting through IPOs’ files for matters which fall within the purview of criminal trials. According to the Commissioner of Justice, the procedure was also one of the measures adopted to decongest police cells of suspects held in custody due to the lockdown of the courts.

As such, all matters not criminal in nature were declined and the police were advised to release such suspects in their custody. Speaking during a visit to one of the police divisions, the Director of Public Prosecutions, Mrs Yinka Adeyemi, commended the police for their cooperation and support for this proactive initiative.

