JUSUN strike: Lagos mobilises lawyers to decongest police cells

The State Counsels in the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Lagos State have been mobilised to help check the rising number of detainees in police stations across the state due to the prolonged industrial strike by judiciary workers.
The Lagos State Ministry of Justice, acting under the directive of the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), said that the action was initiated following the lockdown of the courts due the strike by Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN)
The Attorney General, in a statement, explained that all counsels in the directorate were mobilised to Police Divisions in the state to carry out the work of District Prosecutors by sifting through IPOs files for matters which fall within the purview of criminal trials
According to the Commissioner of Justice, the procedure is also one of the measures adopted to decongest Police cells of suspects held in custody due to the lockdown of the courts.
As such, all matters not criminal in nature were declined and the Police advised to release such suspects in their custody.

