JUSUN strike: NBA Ikeja branch begins protest, storms Sanwo-Olu’s office

As a show of its solidarity to the ongoing strike action by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Nigerian lawyers under the auspices of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), has commenced a  nationwide protest to demand for the financial autonomy and independence of the judiciary.

 

The protest was sequel to the directives issued by the President of the NBA, Olumide Apata, who requested that lawyers at the branch levels are to converge at their bar centers from where they are to visit governors across the 36 states of the federation starting today (Monday).

 

Apata, in a statement, said that the “visits” are to continue until the governors bow to pressure and grant the independence of the judiciary in their various states.

 

However, in compliance to this directive, the Ikeja branch of the NBA, led by its chairman, Bartholomew Aguegbodo ESQ, embarked on a peaceful protest to the office of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu.

 

The protest commenced at 11:12am and over 25 lawyers, dressed in black and white, marched to the Governor’s Office at Alausa.

