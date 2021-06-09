Metro & Crime

JUSUN strike: Police in Lagos decongesting cells – PPRO

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The police in Lagos have devised means to decongest its cells amidst the prolonged strike by the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria.
Police spokesman in the state, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday that the decongestion was carried out in collaboration with the office of the Chief Judge and Attorney-General of the state.
NAN reports that JUSUN on April 6 directed its members to shut down all courts across the country, demanding the implementation of law granting financial autonomy to the Judiciary.
“The command had been managing the situation in collaboration with the office of the state’s Chief Judge,” Adejobi said.
He, however, did not give the number of suspects that had been granted bail.
He added: “We work with the office of the CJ and Attorney-General of Lagos State to decongest our cells.
“The CJ has provided the services of some Magistrates and District Prosecutors to assess case files and grant bail to some suspects.
“So, we are collaborating with them in this regard.”
NAN reports that a verdict of the Federal High Court in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, had in January 2014 held that financial autonomy for the judiciary is a constitutional provision that must be complied with by the executive branch of government.
NAN reports that on May 23, President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law the Executive Order to grant financial autonomy to the legislature and the judiciary across the 36 states of the country.
The order also mandates the Accountant-General of the Federation to deduct from source amount due to state legislatures and judiciaries from the monthly allocation to each state for states that refuse to grant such autonomy.
The Attorney General of the Federation Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said Executive Order No. 10 of 2020 made it mandatory that all states of the federation should include the allocations of both the legislature and the judiciary in the first-line charge of their budgets.
According to the AGF: “A Presidential Implementation Committee was constituted to fashion out strategies and modalities for the implementation of financial autonomy for the State Legislature and State Judiciary in compliance with section 121(3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as Amended).”
NAN reports that the Nigeria Governors Forum said it will start implementing financial autonomy for the judiciary latest by May ending, a pledge that indicated that an end to the ongoing strike that has crippled the nation’s judiciary may be in sight.
The governors also called on striking members of the JUSUN to call off their two-week old strike then.
The Chairman of the NGF, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, gave this assurance in an interview with journalists after meeting with “stakeholders” from the state judiciary and legislature at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.
Fayemi said the modalities for the implementation were worked out at the meeting held at the Presidential Villa.
According to him, the meeting, chaired by the Chief of Staff to President Buhari, Ibrahim Gambari, was attended by the Solicitor-General of the Federation, representatives of the judiciary, Conference of Speakers and House of Representatives.
The first line charge status, which is being respected by the Federal Government in respect of the federal judiciary, entitles the state judiciaries to get funds due to them directly from the Federation Account.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Teenage housemaid commits suicide

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Kano

A 1 6 – y e a r – o l d housemaid, Bahijja Gombe, has reportedly committed suicide at the residence of her boss on Zoo Road, Kano, Kano State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said the command had commenced investigation into the matter.   Some members of […]
Metro & Crime

For killing ESN unit commander, Uzodinma has murdered sleep – IPOB

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has blamed Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State for the killing of the unit Commander of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) who is simply known as ‘Ikonso’.   Ikonso was killed around 4am on Saturday by a joint security team. Though Uzodinma’s home was attacked and torched around 9am […]
Metro & Crime

Police nab fake NAF pilot in Katsina

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Police in Katsina State say, they have arrested a fake Nigerian Air Force pilot who is alleged to be an ex-convict from Kaduna State. He is said to specialize in defrauding unsuspecting members of the public with his uniform. Police spokesman in Katsina, Gambo Isah, while parading the suspect, gave his name as, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica