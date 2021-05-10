News

JUSUN to FG: Invoke Executive Order No. 10, deduct Judiciary allocation

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah WITH AGENCY REPORTS Comment(0)

The lingering strike by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) may linger on, as the union, yesterday, urged the Federal Government to direct the Attorney- General of the Federation (AGF) and Accountant General to deduct from source amount due to the state legislatures and judiciaries from the monthly allocation to each state.

 

JUSUN had begun a nationwide strike on Tuesday, April 6, when the union directed all its members across the federation to shut down all courts after the expiration of the 21-day ultimatum earlier given over the failure of the government to implement the law.

 

The Deputy President of JUSUN, Mr. Emmanuel Abioye, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview in Abuja, said it was important the AGF and AG act accordingly.

 

He said: “We call on the President to invoke his powers under Executive  Order 10, by advising the Accountant General of the Federation to deduct at source, all funds due to state judiciaries, and to pay same directly to the heads of courts in states that have refused to comply with the Executive Order 10, as constitutional directives are non-negotiable.”

