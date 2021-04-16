News

JUSUN to hold nationwide protest Monday

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has said it will hold a nationwide peaceful protest on Monday, April 19.
JUSUN said the nationwide peaceful protest is to further push home its demand for financial autonomy for the judiciary.
This development was contained in a circular in Lagos, dated April 16 and signed by the Deputy Secretary of the Union, Mr P. Nnamani.
JUSUN on April 6, commenced a nationwide industrial action, calling for the implementation of financial autonomy for the judiciary.
While restating that the strike would continue following failure by the government to meet its demands, the union urged its members to remain resolute in spite of pressures.
The circular reads in part:
“Further be informed that following an emergency meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) of JUSUN on April 15, 2021, it is agreed that the union will organise a peaceful protest in the Federal Capital, which will be replicated in the 36 state Capitals in furtherance of our agitations, from April 19, 2021.
“Please note that if in case there are any invitations for negotiations/talks, you should promptly inform the National Headquarters for guidelines and representations to avoid disorder in the presentation of facts.”

