JUSUN urges FG to deduct to Judiciary funds from May FAAC

Posted on

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), yesterday urged the Federal Government to deduct funds meant for state judiciaries from the May 2021 Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC). This was part of the resolutions of a meeting of JUSUN National Working Committee (NWC) held in Abuja, after the conciliation meeting with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, and other stakeholders. A copy of the communique, which was signed by its Deputy President and General Secretary, Emmanuel Abioye and I.M.Adetola respectively, in Abuja. The NWC also resolved that besides beginning the deduction from May 2021 FAAC, the arrears must also be paid from October 2020 pay.

The union leadership agreed that the Accountant General of the Federation should deduct from source from the Federation Account, the budgetary allocation submitted to him by the 36 states judiciaries in October, 2020 and pay same directly to the National Judicial Council (NJC) for which the heads of courts of the 36 states would be paid. The communique read in part: “The NWC in session agreed that the deduction be effected in May 2021 FAAC and with arrears from October 2020 inclusive. “The NWC in session further unanimously agreed that the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) cannot be negotiated, doctored, manipulated, and therefore must be obeyed. “The NWC in session also agreed that the establishment of the funds management law must be put in place by the 36 states of the federation within the shortest possible time.” It, however, frowned at the document which emanated from the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) for not being consistent with the resolution arrived at with the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari.

Our Reporters

