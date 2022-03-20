JUTH CMD denies alleged discrimination against patient

The Acting Chief Medical Director of Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), Dr. Bupwatda Pokop Saturday refuted the allegation making rounds that some citizens of the country are being denied access to medical care in the hospital due to their ethnicity or religious affiliation.

He stated that the hospital does not discriminate against any person who comes to access health care in the grade A medical facility in the state. Recall that a newspaper report had alleged that Hausa and Fulani people were denied treatment in JUTH for claiming Plateau State.

Our correspondent has also seen a video making rounds in the social media alluding to the said refusal to give medical service to Fulani.

But the Acting CMD Chief Medical said there is no such thing as people of all ethnic backgrounds and religions affiliations are attended to without any form of discrimination, he however noted that the staff who gave wrong information to some outpatients at the General Out-Patient Department (GOPD) has been reprimanded, saying her view does not represent that of the Management of JUTH or the Federal Government.

Dr. Pokop said: “Our attention has been drawn to a report stating how the Hausas and Fulanis are denied treatment in our facility for claiming Plateau State and the video making the rounds that one of our staff who was educating patients at the GOPD, claiming that once they put the wrong state of origin that does not match, the system won’t accept it.

“To put the record straight, there is no such a system that denies wrong input of data in JUTH, and JUTH does not discriminate against any patient that comes for health care in our facility based on any affiliation.

This is a health institution established by the Federal Government and it is the commonwealth of all citizens. As professionals, we have taken an oath; there is the Code of Conduct that you are expected to adhere to never to discriminate against any person based on creed, race, or whatever

