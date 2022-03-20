News

JUTH CMD denies alleged discrimination against patient

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos Comment(0)

The Acting Chief Medical Director of Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), Dr. Bupwatda Pokop Saturday refuted the allegation making rounds that some citizens of the country are being denied access to medical care in the hospital due to their ethnicity or religious affiliation.

 

He stated that the hospital does not discriminate against any person who comes to access health care in the grade A medical facility in the state. Recall that a newspaper report had alleged that Hausa and Fulani people were denied treatment in JUTH for claiming Plateau State.

 

Our correspondent has also seen a video making rounds in the social media alluding to the said refusal to give medical service to Fulani.

 

But the Acting CMD Chief Medical said there is no such thing as people of all ethnic backgrounds and religions affiliations are attended to without any form of discrimination, he however noted that the staff who gave wrong information to some outpatients at the General Out-Patient Department (GOPD) has been reprimanded, saying her view does not represent that of the Management of JUTH or the Federal Government.

 

Dr. Pokop said: “Our attention has been drawn to a report stating how the Hausas and Fulanis are denied treatment in our facility for claiming Plateau State and the video making the rounds that one of our staff who was educating patients at the GOPD, claiming that once they put the wrong state of origin that does not match, the system won’t accept it.

 

“To put the record straight, there is no such a system that denies wrong input of data in JUTH, and JUTH does not discriminate against any patient that comes for health care in our facility based on any affiliation.

 

This is a health institution established by the Federal Government and it is the commonwealth of all citizens. As professionals, we have taken an oath; there is the Code of Conduct that you are expected to adhere to never to discriminate against any person based on creed, race, or whatever

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Lagos captures 10,000 worship centres on website

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

…registers 400 money lenders, receives 74 applicants for naturalisation …Vaccinates 2,500 pilgrims in 2 days Lagos State government Sunday said that it has captured  over 10,000 data of both Muslim and Christian religious organisations across the state for effective monitoring and ensuring peaceful coexistence among residents in the state.   The government also disclosed that […]
News

PDP wants US, UK, others impose visa ban on Buhari, others

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Saudi Arabia and other members of the international community to impose visa bans on President Muhammadu Buhari and members of his cabinet for tampering with free speech in Nigeria. PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the […]
News

Police crack down on criminal gangs in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…arrest 40 cultists, recover weapons Barely 24 hours after Governor Udom Emmanuel rejigged the security apparatus of Akwa Ibom state to tackle growing violent crimes and insecurity few days to Christmas, the State command of the Nigeria Police Force has begun cracking down on criminal gangs within Uyo Metropolis. The governor, on Thursday, donated 30 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica