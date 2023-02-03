Juve beat Lazio to reach Italian Cup semis

Juventus will face Inter Milan in the last four of the Italian Cup after beating Lazio 1-0 in Thursday’s final quarterfinal tie.

Gleison Bremer headed home the decisive goal a minute before halftime when he beat Lazio goalkeeper Luis Maximiano to Filip Kostic’s cross.

The Brazilian’s second goal of the season won a tight contest in Turin and set up a two-legged semifinal against Juve’s biggest rivals Inter.

They will take on holders Inter, who beat Atalanta on Tuesday, in April with the winners then facing one of Fiorentina or Cremonese in the final in May.

*Courtesy: AFP

