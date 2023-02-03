Sports

Juve beat Lazio to reach Italian Cup semis

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Juventus will face Inter Milan in the last four of the Italian Cup after beating Lazio 1-0 in Thursday’s final quarterfinal tie.

 

Gleison Bremer headed home the decisive goal a minute before halftime when he beat Lazio goalkeeper Luis Maximiano to Filip Kostic’s cross.

 

The Brazilian’s second goal of the season won a tight contest in Turin and set up a two-legged semifinal against Juve’s biggest rivals Inter.

 

They will take on holders Inter, who beat Atalanta on Tuesday, in April with the winners then facing one of Fiorentina or Cremonese in the final in May.

 

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Kalidou Koulibaly: African teams should aim to win world cup

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Senegal captain and Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly says the Teranga Lions are aiming to become the first African nation to win the World Cup, with the tournament in Qatar exactly a month away. No side from the continent has ever made it past the quarter- finals, with Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002) and most recently Ghana […]
Sports

Osimhen shines in Serie A debut for Napoli

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Charles Ogundiya   It was a good start for Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, for Napoli in the Italian Serie A after making an assist in his club’s 2-0 victory over Parma.   With the game goalless after the first 45 minutes, the Partenopei’s coach, Gennaro Gattuso, introduced the former Lille of France star in […]
Sports

Dare charges Peseiro to raise formidable Eagles

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has called on the current manager of the Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro, to raise a form i d a b l e team for the country, a team that will stand the test of time and bring honour to the country. Speaking during the official presentation of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica