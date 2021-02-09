Sports

Juve edge out Inter to reach Coppa Italia final

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Juventus beat Inter Milan 2-1 on aggregate to reach the Coppa Italia final following a 0-0 draw in the second leg of the semi-final.
Leading from the first leg in Milan, Juve survived a couple of scares before making it to the final for the second successive season.
Former Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi missed presentable chances for the visitors, reports the BBC.
Cristiano Ronaldo was denied by two superb saves from Samir Handanovic.
Inter took the lead in the first leg through Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez but Portugal forward Ronaldo scored twice in a nine-minute spell.
Juve will face the winners of the second semi-final between Atalanta and Napoli – who meet on Wednesday with the tie 0-0 after the first leg – in the final on 19 May.
Napoli beat Juventus 4-2 in a penalty shootout in last season’s Coppa Italia final.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

JUST IN: Watford sack manager, Pearson

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigel Pearson has been sacked as Watford head coach with two games remaining in the season, as the club looks to avoid relegation from the Premier League. Watford are 17th in the table, three points above the relegation zone, following Friday night’s 3-1 defeat to fellow strugglers West Ham, reports Sky Sports. SHOCKING LIFE […]
Sports

La Liga: Madrd go top again after beating gritty Espanyol

Posted on Author Reporter

  Real Madrid are two points clear at the top of La Liga after grinding out a victory at bottom club Espanyol. Casemiro scored the only goal as he latched onto Karim Benzema’s brilliant no-look backheel through the legs of defender Bernardo Espinosa before firing home. The Brazilian had earlier gone close to the opener […]
Sports

EPL: Mourinho blasts VAR after Tottenham’s 1-1 draw with Man Utd

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tottenham Hotspur manager, Jose Mourinho, has lashed out at the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), following their 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Friday. Steven Bergwijn gave the hosts a 1-0 lead in the first half, after David De Gea failed to keep out his powerful shot. However, United levelled from the spot through Bruno […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica