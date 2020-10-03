Sports

Juve players in isolation after 2 staff test positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Italian champions Juventus announced on Saturday that their entire squad have gone into isolation after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Juventus, who are scheduled to host Napoli on Sunday, confirmed those returning positive tests were “neither players nor members of the technical or medical staff”.

“This procedure will allow all members who tested negative to the controls to carry out regular training and match activities, but will not be allowed contact with outside the group,” the club said in a statement.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Iwobi doing nothing at Everton, Bent blasts Eagles star

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent has urged Everton to sign Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha as a replacement for Alex Iwobi. The Toffees signed the Nigeria international on transfer deadline day last summer for £34 million after they failed in their bid to secure the signing of the Ivory Coast star. Iwobi struggled to […]
Sports

Real Madrid Academy ‘ll raise future stars –Iyaye

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Rivers State Sports Commissioner, Boma Iyaye, has said the Stateowned Real Madrid Football Academy in Port Harcourt will produce a future generation of football superstars comparable to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Iyaye stated this when he visited the Academy ahead of official resumption, on his way to the Rivers United Football Club Camp, shortly […]
Sports

Ebuehi targets Eagles’ return

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Twente right-back Tyronne Ebuehi is eager to return to the Nigeria national team after recovering from a career-threatening injury. The 24-year-old signed for Portuguese giants Benfica following his showings for the Super Eagles at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.   The defender was one of the standout performers for Nigeria as they were eliminated […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: