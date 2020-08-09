Sports

Juve sack Sarri after Champions League exit

…appoint Pirlo as replacement

 

Juventus have sacked head coach Maurizio Sarri a day after being knocked out of the Champions League in the last-16 stage to Lyon. The former Chelsea and Napoli boss only took charge of Juventus in June last year, signing a three-year contract at the time, and led the side to a ninth consecutive Serie A title last month, reports Sky News.

 

But, Juve crashed out of the Champions League on Friday, going out on away goals after drawing 2-2 on aggregate. It is the first time Juventus have failed to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League since 2015/16 under Massimiliano Allegri. Despite winning the league, Sarri has been under pressure as Juventus managed their lowest points total of the last nine title-winning seasons, finishing just one point above Inter Milan.

 

Speaking after Friday’s game against Lyon, Juve president Andrea Agnelli told Sky in Italy: “This season’s balance is bittersweet, we had a great result winning the ninth championship, but the performance in the Champions League has been disappointing for everyone.

“The Champions League is not a dream, it’s an objective. We need to be disappointed to exit the competition like this, we will take a few days to evaluate how to restart with fresh enthusiasm.

 

“We have a few goals that need to be met, both domestically and internationally. We will need to make a few evaluations to understand how to start the next season with the will to work and win on any pitch. “We changed a lot, and when you do that it is well known that there can be hardships.

 

“I am convinced [Cristiano] Ronaldo will stay on next year as well, he’s one of the pillars of Juventus.” Meanwhile, Juventus have appointed Andrea Pirlo as manager to replace the sacked Maurizio Sarri, a week after hiring the former midfielder as Under-23 boss.

 

The Italian giants sacked Sarri after just one season despite winning Serie A following the club’s Champions League last- 16 defeat by Lyon on Friday. Pirlo, 41, has signed a two-year deal until June 2022. The former Italy midfielder was only named the club’s Under-23 manager on 30 July.

