Sports

Juventus set to sign Torino defender, Bremer

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Brazilian defender Gleison Bremer appeared to be on the brink of joining Juventus from local rivals Torino as the 36-times Serie A champions shared pictures of the player upon his arrival in Turin.

“Bremer landed at Caselle,” Juventus wrote on their website, posting a series of pictures of the Brazilian after he landed at Turin airport late on Tuesday.

The club also shared a video of his arrival on Twitter.

The 25-year-old is set to join Juventus on a permanent five-year deal for €41 million plus add-ons, Italian media have reported.

Bremer, who joined Torino in 2018 from Brazil’s Atletico Mineiro, made more than 100 appearances for the Italian side, starting 33 of their 38 Serie A games last season.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Benzema scores again as Real Madrid beat Eibar

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Karim Benzema continued his rich scoring form as Real Madrid warmed up for Tuesday’s Champions League fixture against Liverpool with victory over Eibar.   The Frenchman recorded his 24th goal of the season with a firm header from eight yards in the 73rd minute. Marco Asensio scored the opener when he slotted in from midfielder […]
Sports

Oliseh blasts NFF for hiring Jose Poseiro

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

Former Super Eagles player and coach, Sunday Oliseh, has carpeted the top wigs of Nigeria Football Federation for hiring a foreign manager, Jose  Poseiro to tinker the country’s senior national team.   The NFF opted to replace Gernot Rohr with former Venezuela manager Poseiro and the Portuguese will take over the team, immediately after the […]
Sports

NBA star tests positive for COVID-19 after hugging Djokovic

Posted on Author Reporter

*World number one tennis player’s wife also positive Denver Nuggets basketball star Nikola Jokic has tested positive for coronavirus in his native Serbia, just days after being pictured hugging his friend Novak Djokovic. World No 1 tennis player Djokovic and his wife yesterday also tested positive, after the anti-vaxxer ignored social distancing by partying and playing football and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica