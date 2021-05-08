Travel & Tourism

JW Marriott brand heads for Spain

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

Following its expansion plans, Marriott International is set to introduce its first JW Marriott brand in Spain, with Madrid as the host city of this captivating and luxurious brand. Located in the central Plaza de Canalejas, JW Marriott Madrid will be developed by Millennium Hotels Real Estate as part of its lease agreement with a wholly owned subsidiary of Belagua and is expected to open in 2022.

“Having recently opened our 100thJW Marriott hotel worldwide, we are excited to debut the JW Marriott brand in Madrid. This incredible city is home to iconic architecture, an enviable culinary scene as well as stunning parks and botanical gardens, and the new JW Marriott Madrid is located in the heart of it all,” said Jenni Benzaquen, senior vice president and managing director, Design Hotels and Europe, Middle East and Africa Brand, Marriott International. He further stated that: “JW Marriott encourages guests to be mindful and present, and we believe the brand is particularly suited to today’s luxury traveller who seeks enriching, rejuvenating escapes paired with rich culture and exceptional service.”

The hotel’s design will be led by local architects, Arvo Arquitectura de Juan, with interiors by the Madrid team at Rockwell Group. Design plans are expected to offer a sense of balance and warmth, inspired by the principles of mindfulness, using natural elements, interesting textures and tactile spaces.

The restored property is expected to offer 139-guestrooms, which will include two floors of suites, all featuring outdoor terraces. Plans for public spaces include a lobby bar, a distinctive restaurant and wellbeing spaces. “We are delighted with the acquisition of this spectacular, historical asset and to announce that it will become part of the iconic JW Marriott brand and the first JW Marriott hotel in Spain,” said Javier Illán, president of Millenium Hotels Real Estate. “This property will perfectly demonstrate Millennium Hotels’ investment focus to acquire incredible properties to become the very best luxury hotels in prime areas of major cities, operated by the finest brands.

In this case, the hotel is in an extraordinary location in Plaza de Canalejas, one of the most exclusive areas of Madrid, with an even brighter future ahead as one of the capital’s leisure, cultural, and culinary centres,” added Illan. Marriott International currently operates 93 hotels in Spain across its portfolio. JW Marriott Madrid will join Marriott Bonvoy’s growing portfolio of over 7,600 hotels globally.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

African Travel Quarterly set to unfold top 100 tourism personalities in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The organizers of Akwaaba Africa Travel Market and Travel Awards, African Travel Quarterly (Atqnews.com ), is set to unfold the names of nominated tourism operators for the 2020 edition of Top 100 Tourism Personalities in Nigeria. The award annual recognizes and honours personalities in the tourism sector who have excelled and contributed immensely to the […]
Travel & Tourism

Tour Brokers International unfolds 6 days Christmas cruise to Dubai

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

contemporary, chic, sophisticated dining destination with a casual atmosphere offering a gourmet experience that blends seamlessly with fine wines, refreshing cocktails, spectacular ocean views and live entertainment. It is the hottest new venue in Mahe for everything from business meetings to sundowner drinks or a romantic date night. Guests can savour sharing platters, sip artisanal […]
Travel & Tourism

Aviation Cargo Conference gets support from FAAN, others

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

As plans for the first international Aviation Cargo Conference (CHINET 2021) in Nigeria gathers momentum, support for the debutant conference has continued to pour in from different quarters, the latest being from the Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Captain Rabiu Yadudu. This development was disclosed by the organizer of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica