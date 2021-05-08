JW Marriott brand heads for Spain

Following its expansion plans, Marriott International is set to introduce its first JW Marriott brand in Spain, with Madrid as the host city of this captivating and luxurious brand. Located in the central Plaza de Canalejas, JW Marriott Madrid will be developed by Millennium Hotels Real Estate as part of its lease agreement with a wholly owned subsidiary of Belagua and is expected to open in 2022.

“Having recently opened our 100thJW Marriott hotel worldwide, we are excited to debut the JW Marriott brand in Madrid. This incredible city is home to iconic architecture, an enviable culinary scene as well as stunning parks and botanical gardens, and the new JW Marriott Madrid is located in the heart of it all,” said Jenni Benzaquen, senior vice president and managing director, Design Hotels and Europe, Middle East and Africa Brand, Marriott International. He further stated that: “JW Marriott encourages guests to be mindful and present, and we believe the brand is particularly suited to today’s luxury traveller who seeks enriching, rejuvenating escapes paired with rich culture and exceptional service.”

The hotel’s design will be led by local architects, Arvo Arquitectura de Juan, with interiors by the Madrid team at Rockwell Group. Design plans are expected to offer a sense of balance and warmth, inspired by the principles of mindfulness, using natural elements, interesting textures and tactile spaces.

The restored property is expected to offer 139-guestrooms, which will include two floors of suites, all featuring outdoor terraces. Plans for public spaces include a lobby bar, a distinctive restaurant and wellbeing spaces. “We are delighted with the acquisition of this spectacular, historical asset and to announce that it will become part of the iconic JW Marriott brand and the first JW Marriott hotel in Spain,” said Javier Illán, president of Millenium Hotels Real Estate. “This property will perfectly demonstrate Millennium Hotels’ investment focus to acquire incredible properties to become the very best luxury hotels in prime areas of major cities, operated by the finest brands.

In this case, the hotel is in an extraordinary location in Plaza de Canalejas, one of the most exclusive areas of Madrid, with an even brighter future ahead as one of the capital’s leisure, cultural, and culinary centres,” added Illan. Marriott International currently operates 93 hotels in Spain across its portfolio. JW Marriott Madrid will join Marriott Bonvoy’s growing portfolio of over 7,600 hotels globally.

