Cajetan Mmuta, Benin





Leaders of various EndSARS protesters Sunday night resolved to dismantle all road blockades in parts of Benin, the Edo State capital following violent activities of some hoodlums.

New Telegraph investigations Sunday night showed that miscreants have hijacked the peaceful exercise and were unleashing terror on motorists and pedestrians within the city center.

Several motorists were stranded in Benin and adjoining areas as the criminal elements under the guise of protesters were extorting commuters.

The hoodlums had set bonfires with tyre and wood along major roads and streets where they extorted money and other valuables from passersby and motorists.

Majority of the motorists were held hostage for hours until they coughed out what the hoodlums asked for along Second East Circular Road, Murtala Mohammed Way, Akpakpava Road, Ikpoba Hill, Ekenwan Road, Forestry, Sakponba, Mission and New Lagos and Dawson roads respectively.



As at about 9pm on Sunday, the hoodlums at the Oduwawa end of the Auchi-Benin road and the pedestrian bridge at the main gate of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) and Kings Square, Akpakpava and Sakpoba roads, had forced motorists to part with money before they were allowed to pass.



At the UNIBEN end of the protest, a Lexus car was reported to have rammed into the crowd and injured no fewer than four persons who are currently receiving treatment at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).



However, one of the leaders of the EndSARS protests, Mr. Omono Igben, said they are at a security meeting to dismantle all the blockades in the city because hoodlums had take over the peaceful protest.

