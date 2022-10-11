Business

K-Impex Airline appoints Bayero board chairman

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

K-Impex Airline has appointed His Royal Highness, Nasiru Ado Bayero, as the substantive Chairman of the board of the organisation.

The new board Chairman, who is an accomplished banker and businessman, is the current Emir of Bichi, one of the Emirates in Kano State.

The first-class Royal Father became the substantive Chairman of K-Impex Airline earlier this year following the exit of the pioneer Acting Chairman, Alhaji Mohammed Tukur.

His Royal Highness, who chairs the board of several other companies and conglomerates, according to the Managing Director of the Airline, Dr. Abel Ozigi, is expected to bring his wealth of experience in the Business and financial sector to bear on the fledgling carrier.

The Managing Director further said: “We are indeed excited to have him on board even as we appreciate the contributions of the former acting chairman Alhaji Mohammed Tukur.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Airlink to resume Richards Bay flights

Posted on Author WOLE SHADARE

Southern Africa’s premier airline will resume scheduled services between Johannesburg and Richards Bay from September 19, 2022.   The reinstatement of daily flights follows Richards Bay Airport’s securing of the necessary resources to accommodate scheduled airline services after an enforced 20-month hiatus.   “Richards Bay is vital to the economies of KwaZulu-Natal and the entire […]
Business

Ground handlers seek support to create pricing threshold

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Ground handling companies under the aegis of Aviation Ground Handling Association of Nigeria (AGHAN) have again stressed that it is imperative for the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to put necessary regulations and policies in place, which will usher in new handling price rates for the sub-sector.   Presently, handling fees by ground handling companies […]
Business

AVCA: Private capital deals in Africa hits $7.4bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The total value of private capital deals reported in Africa reached a record high of $7.4 billion, according to the African Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (AVCA)’s 2021 Annual African Private Capital Activity Report. This represents a 118 per cent increase compared to $3.4 billion registered in 2020, surpassing the annual average deal value […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica