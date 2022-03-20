Body & Soul

K1, NairaMarley, Olamide others for Dosunmu’s 50th birthday

A grand ball event is being planned to celebrate the 50th birthday of Chief Adebola Dosunmu, the Akinsiku of Lagos (Olori Eyo), who is the custodian of Lagos most popular cultural festival, the Adamu Orisa, popularly known as Eyo. King of fuji music, Wasiu Ayinde, is expected to lead other stars such as Davido, Naira Marley, Lil Kesh to what promises to be an evening of festivities.

 

The real estate mogul and socialite, who will turn 50, on Monday, March 21, 2022 said he is grateful to God for all he has been through in life and it is worthy to celebrating the landmark age of 50.

 

“From my humble background in Isale- Eko, to my days at Methodist Boys High School, where I was mates with my friend now father, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, to my sojourn in the United Kingdom, United States and Canada, up on till I was selected to become the supreme head of the Adamu Orisa, God has been faithful. All praises to Almighty God.

 

As the custodian and supreme head of the Eyo festival, Chief Adebola Dosunmnu, leads thousands of performers anytime the Adamu Orisa play is staged in Lagos, usually at the behest of the Oba of Lagos. “I am happy to lead the Eyo clan.

 

This is what my forbearers has done for hundreds of years” Akinsiku said enthusiastically. The last Akinsiku of Lagos was Chief Taoreed Ibikunle. Before him was my grandfather, Chief Olayinka Dosunmu.

 

So, I am happy to step in the shoes and continue to make the Eyo masquerade and its festivals, the pride of Lagosians and one to be identified with by our friends from outside of this city. On his 50th birthday, Chief Adebola Dosunmu is celebrating in grand style.

 

He said reaching the age of 50 is a big deal, if one considers all the challenges that we have faced individually and as a people. It is indeed worthy of celebration. “I will be celebrating with my people at Isale-Eko, on my birthday, which is the 21st March, where we hope to host our people and members of the Eyo festival.

 

We also have some arrangement for the less privilege in the society”.

 

