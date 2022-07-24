Body & Soul

K1 to throw party to mark 50 years on stage

Posted on Author with Ifeoma Ononye and Edwin Usoboh

Nigerian Fuji icon, King Ayinde Wasiu Marshal popularly known as K1, is currently putting plans together for the celebration of his 50 years on stage. We learnt that the event tagged, ‘The Journey’, has been slated for August and venue will be the Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos. K1 began his music journey as a member of the late Sikiru Ayinde Barrister’s band between 1975 and 1978, having earlier served as an ‘instrument packer’. After some years in his boss’ shadow, K1 would release his debut album in 1980 titled ‘Abode Mecca’. Four years later, he released a banger titled ‘Talazo’ which turned out to be a career-defining record and one of his most successful bodies of work till today. Indeed, so popular was the album that he was being addressed by the title, Talazo. The Fuji maestro has credited himself for transforming the genre by infusing some classical flavour in his sound. Hailed from Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, K1 commands a strong following among lovers of the South West sound and his popularity has also transcended into the mainstream music circle. He has won many local and international awards in the course of his career while performing in many music festivals across the globe.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

