Kaboub to deliver African Migration Summit lecture December 8

The 2nd African Migration Summit (AMS) has been slated for December 8, with Associate Professor, Fadhel Kaboub from Denison University, Ohio, United States of America, as the guest speaker. He is to deliver a presentation titled: “Are We Prepared For Mass Climate Migration: A Coherent Framework For Resilience And Justice.” Themed “Climatic Change, Migration And Africa’s Future,” the summit would also be chaired by Nigeria’s House of Representatives Committee Chairman on Diaspora Matters, Honourable Tolulope Akande-Sadipe.

These were contained in a press statement signed and made available to the media by Dr Ajibola Abayomi, the President of Journalists International Forum For Migration, JIFORM. The AMS made its debut in Accra, Ghana in 2021. It is being powered by JIFORM with over 3000 journalists covering migration across the continents and the serial award winning, Nekotech Center of Excellence led by Dr Princess Asie Kabuki Ocansey, a member of the African Union Labour Migration Advisory Committee/ Principal Consultant to the Government of Sierra Leone on Labour Migration matters. Ajibola said: “Africa must further wake up to the reality of migration dynamics and organize her structures and people in order to reap the benefits of human mobility and prepare for the 2030 anticipated climate migration that would displace about 2016 million people across the globe according to the World Bank report.

“We must position the continent to dialogue and seek justice where necessary from the global north nations whose activities have been affecting the ozone layers in this part of the world. There must be focus on decent work negotiation to de-market human trafficking and smuggling of migrants. “The victims are being deceived with push and pull factors from Africa.” Ajibola posited that “this continent has potential to be the greatest, to achieve that we must set the ultimate target to improve and control the global production and economic chains.” Kaboub, a Tunisian-American, is President of the Global Institute for Sustainable Prosperity and Associate Professor of economics at the Denison University. He has also held a number of research affiliations with the Levy Economics Institute, the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, the Economic Research Forum, and the Center for Full Employment and Price Stability. He is an expert on Modern Monetary Theory (MMT), the Green New Deal, and the Job Guarantee.

