Kachi Benson & Tal Haring’s ‘Noah’s Raft’ VR Documentary on Makoko to premiere at NewImages Festival Paris

Documentary filmmaker, Kachi Benson, has announced the world premiere of his latest project, ‘Noah’s Raft’, a VR documentary co-directed by Tal Haring. The documentary shot in Makoko will premiere at this year’s New Images Festival set to hold between June 9 and 13. Shot by VR360 Stories, the documentary centres on the story of Noah, a young man, who returns to Makoko after school to transform the lives of children living in the slum through education. Announcing the documentary’s world premiere, Benson told Saturday Telegraph in a virtual chat that: “Curiousity and co-creation took us to Makoko, and the result was Noah’s Raft, a beautiful VR film about love, education, and community. “I’ve known Noah for many years now, and his commitment to bringing light to his community through education has remained unchanged. We are proud to announce that ‘Noah’s Raft’ will be having its world premiere at New Images Festival, and I hope that through this project Noah can continue to receive the support he needs to keep his school afloat.” Benson’s VR documentary film ‘Daughters of Chibok’ made history as the first African project to win the Venice Lion in 2019. It also got listed in the Forbes List of Top 50 VR Experiences of 2019.
