Kachikwu’s a PDP member blackmailing ADC leaders, says Nwosu

Posted on Author Chris Ochayi, ABUJA

African Democratic Congress (ADC) factional National Chairman, Chief Ralph Nwosu, has accused the presidential candidate Dumebi Kachikwu of being a card carrying member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He claimed that Kachikwu, who was expelled from the party alongside seven other chiefs over alleged anti-party activities by his faction on Saturday, is out to blackmail ADC and its leaders.

However, the interim National Chairman of the party, Patricia Akwashiki dismissed the purported expulsion of Kachikwu. In a statement by the National Director of Communications and Programmes Ifenla Oligbinde yesterday, Nwosu alleged that the “expelled” presidential candidate arrogated to himself the Imperial Majestyship of the ADC since the presidential primary.

The statement said: “It has been 100 days since Dumebi Kachikwu emerged the candidate of our dear party. Rather than embark on any form of consultation, planning and strategic work to leverage the party and consolidate his candidacy, he has had a stranglehold on the neck of the NWC with the intention to sniff life out of the party for ominous reasons.

“As of today, Dumebi has not resigned his membership of the PDP. Dumebi has arrogated the ADC Imperial Majestyship to himself and  committed all illegalities. He lured some state chairmen into calling illegal NEC, tried to dissolve the NWC, continued to dehumanize our party and blackmailed ADC leaders and critical stakeholders.

 

100 days after, see the polls and where other candidates and parties stand. Dumebi thinks he can lock down ADC for selfish reasons. We are not wheeling dealers. “I urge all ADC candidates and supporters not to be distracted, rather to remain engaged in their constituencies and focus on greater ideals as we shall effectively deal with the monster to stop the cancer. No matter the darkness, ADC must rise and shine. Be assured that in no time, all candidates and stakeholders will see a rejuvenated ADC.”

Meanwhile, Akwashiki urged party members to ignore Nwosu and his cohorts, claiming that their actions were diversionary, divisive and desperate attempts to destabilise the party.

 

