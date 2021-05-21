Sports

Kada Kings rules 2021 President Beach Volleyball Cup

Team Kada emerged champions in the U-18 Girls, U-19 Boys and men’s senior at the just concluded 2021 President Beach Volleyball Cup in Kaduna. Kada Emeralds beat Pro Spikers of Lokoja 2-0 (21-14, 21-19) to win gold in the U-18 Girls event while Goldening Spikers of Anambra zoomed pass Sokoto 2-0 (21-15, 21- 13) to win bronze medal.

Kada Kings shocked Pro Spikers of Lokoja as they came back from a game down to win gold medal in the U-19 Boys category. Kada Kings won the game 2-1 (19-21, 21-8, 15-10) in front of their home fans while Zamfara placed third position beating Borno 2-0 (21-12, 21-12). Kada Kings beat NSCDC 2-1 (21-19, 21-23, 15-13) to emerge new champions in the men’s category.

The duo of Jasper Peter and Austin Uche (Kada Kings) proved to be the better side against highly rated Godwin Shekerau and Andrew Sunday of NSCDC. Kada Kings won the first set by 21-19 after giving NSCDC a good fight but lost the second set by 21-23 due to continuous errors. NSCDC took the lead in the third set but Kada Kings came from behind to win the third set by 15-13. An elated Jasper Peter of Kada Kings told newsmen that winning the President Cup is a major boost for younger players in the country. Peter thanked the Chairman Caretaker Committee of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Engineer Musa Nimrod for believing in the ability of the team.

