Kada teams win 2023 President Beach volleyball

Kada teams scooped all the available trophies to be crowned champions of the 2022 President Beach Volleyball Cup in Kaduna State on Sunday.

The five-days event, played at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna, attracted most of the top beach volleyball players in Nigeria. In the men’s category, Kada Kings emerged first after beating Nigeria Customs Service 2-0 (21-14, 21-16) while Kada Stars came in third position.

Kada Emeralds surprisingly defeated Nigeria Customs Service 2-1 (21-14, 12-21, 15-13) to be the newly crowned women’s champion while Hasso Queens beat Niger Ravens 2-0 (21-12, 21-12) in the third place match.

In the U17 Boy’s category, Kada Prince placed first position, Pro Spikers finished second and Samba Boys came third. Kada Princess emerged in first position, Katsina Spikers came in second and Filkom VC finished in third position.

The Captain of the Kada Kings beach volleyball team, Uchenna Austin said, “It is an honour to finally win the President Cup for the first time because, with God on our side, we were able to face our challenges and fears, putting efforts in what we did here.”

Austin said winning the 2022 National Sports Festival has reshaped the mentality of the team ahead of various championships in 2023

