KADCCIMA holds 2nd Education Fair today

Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA) will hold its annual Education Fair from November 1 to 6, in Kaduna. A statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja by KADCCIMA 1st VicePresident, Ishaya Idi.

Idi, said the Fair has the theme ‘Result Oriented Approach to Education for National Development’. He said it would be the second to be organised by the chamber and will have the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu as Special Guest.

According to him, the objective is to offer opportunity for students and parents to interact directly with education providers and administrators. Idi added that the education fair would provide networking opportunities for all stakeholders in the education system.

“During the 3-day event, there will be exhibition of books and other educational materials along side paper presentations from seasoned educationists, policy makers, administrators, professionals and publishers.

“The Fair will offer rare opportunity to expose amazing and fantastic Nigerian homemade toys, textbooks and other educational products,” the KADCCIMA vice president added

 

