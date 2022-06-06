Kadima emerges best boxer at GOtv Boxing Night 25, wins N1m prize

Cruiserweight boxer, Stephen “Freeman” Kadima, on Saturday, emerged the best boxer at the 25th edition of the GOtv Boxing Night after defeating his opponent, Michael “Emirate” Godwin.

His stellar performance earned him the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy and the cash prize of N1million attached to it. The event took place at the Old Gymnasium of the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan, Oyo State. The seven-bout event also saw Ibadan-based lightweight boxer Samuel Moses defeat his opponent Wale Anifowose, thereby ending a streak of victories for Lagos-based boxers.

But the other lightweight of the night ended in defeat for another Ibadan-based boxer, Ademola Ibrahim, as Segun “War” Adeyemi was declared winner by unanimous decision. In the heavyweight division, Olanrewaju “Larry King” Adebiyi made the involvement of Solomon “Iron Fist” Imole a brief one with a first round technical knockout. Super welterweight star, Jafar “Armor Tank” Suleiman, also knocked out Basiru Kabiru in their super welterweight duel.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...