Sports

Kadima emerges best boxer at GOtv Boxing Night 25, wins N1m prize

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Cruiserweight boxer, Stephen “Freeman” Kadima, on Saturday, emerged the best boxer at the 25th edition of the GOtv Boxing Night after defeating his opponent, Michael “Emirate” Godwin.

 

His stellar performance earned him the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy and the cash prize of N1million attached to it. The event took place at the Old Gymnasium of the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan, Oyo State. The seven-bout event also saw Ibadan-based lightweight boxer Samuel Moses defeat his opponent Wale Anifowose, thereby ending a streak of victories for Lagos-based boxers.

 

But the other lightweight of the night ended in defeat for another Ibadan-based boxer, Ademola Ibrahim, as Segun “War” Adeyemi was declared winner by unanimous decision. In the heavyweight division, Olanrewaju “Larry King” Adebiyi made the involvement of Solomon “Iron Fist” Imole a brief one with a first round technical knockout. Super welterweight star, Jafar “Armor Tank” Suleiman, also knocked out Basiru Kabiru in their super welterweight duel.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Football crisis deepens as factional DFA boss emerges

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Government seals off secretariat Fuludu says it’s illegal, heads to court There is no sign that crisis rocking Nigerian football will abate soon after a factional chairman emerged in the Delta State Football Association. In an election conducted in Asaba on Tuesday Ken Nwamucha defeated Michael Anemeka to emerge as factional chairman of the DFA […]
Sports

Agüero could miss first two months of season for Man City

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Sergio Agüero’s knee injury could rule him out for another two months in a serious blow to Manchester City’s hopes of making a strong start to the season. The club’s record goalscorer has not played since limping out of June’s 5-0 win over Burnley and, when Pep Guardiola was asked on Friday how serious the […]
Sports

UEFA League: Ancelotti in spotlight as wounded Madrid take on Chelsea

Posted on Author Reporter

  Carlo Ancelotti knows better than anyone how quickly things can change at Real Madrid. After the sensational comeback against Paris Saint-Germain, Madrid were euphoric. They had defeated one of Europe’s elite, humiliated an economic rival, neutralised Lionel Messi and, many believed, convinced Kylian Mbappe. They were about to win La Liga and suddenly looked […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica