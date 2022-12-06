Education

KADPOLY relishes performance in national tech exhibition

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja Comment(0)

The management and students of Kaduna Polytechnic (KADPOLY) are still savouring the institution’s excellent performance in the just concluded National Innovation and Creative Invention Exhibition/Competition organised for students of Polytechnics and Innovation Enterprise Institutions (IEIS).

KADPOLY, emerged the overall best institution in the exhibition/competition with three students of polytechnic clinched the first, second and third position of the maiden edition of the competition, which was organised by Ubelle Nigeria Limited on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Education for polytechnics in the country, targeting undergraduates in the field of science and technology.

According to the result sheet, Abdulbasit Dahood scored 88.7 for designing a remote ground vehicle for sterilisation of contaminated environment; while Abdulazeez Abdulhakeem scored 85.3 for designing a Face recognition student attendance system, and Ibrahim Abdulwahab Ibrahim scored 84.7 for designing and fabricating a fish dryer.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the competition and exhibition in Abuja, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, David Adejo, said the programme commenced with the Zonal competitions that took place in the North-Central/ South-East, South-South/ South-West and North-East/ North-West simultaneously in Nasarawa, Edo and Kano states, respectively Adejo, who was represented by the Director Special Duties in the ministry, Zubairu Abdullahi, however, noted that Science and Technology is essential and remains the tool for rapid development of any successful economy.

He added that the competition/ exhibition was aimed at groom Engineering, Science and Technology Students in Polytechnics, Innovation Enterprise Institutions (IEIS) to develop cutting-edge skills to meet national manpower needs and for global competitiveness. He said: “Villages were developed into towns and towns to cities and expanding to greater horizons.

This expansion has occurred through the benefits of science and technology over the years and more are still on their way. “Countries, which have a strong base in science and technology, are the ones that developed faster. And, the examples of such countries are the Asian Tigers of Singapore, Japan, Korea, China and others.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

‘Open educational resources, vital to advancement of school system’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A coalition of key stakeholders and education experts have identified the adoption of Open Educational Resources (OER) as the best approach necessary for advancing the education system in the country.   This was disclosed at the justconcluded edition of EdTech Mondays, an initiative sponsored by Mastercard Foundation in partnership with ccHub Limited. Key participants at […]
Education

I’m ashamed of Nigeria begging for COVID-19 vaccines –Okebukola

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

…says corruption, bane of university development   A retired Lagos State University (LASU) don and former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC) Prof. Peter Okebukola, has described as shameful for Nigeria to beg European, America countries or organisations for COVID-19 vaccines.   This was as he said that Nigerian scholars and universities could […]
Education

FG’s policies put media under siege – Lai Oso

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran ABEOKUTA

    A Professor of Mass Communication at the Lagos State University (LASU), Lai Oso, has raised the alarm that the “draconian policies and anti-press” policies of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration have placed the Nigerian media “under a siege.”   This was as the don lamented that the future of journalism and democracy in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica