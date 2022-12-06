KADPOLY relishes performance in national tech exhibition

The management and students of Kaduna Polytechnic (KADPOLY) are still savouring the institution’s excellent performance in the just concluded National Innovation and Creative Invention Exhibition/Competition organised for students of Polytechnics and Innovation Enterprise Institutions (IEIS).

KADPOLY, emerged the overall best institution in the exhibition/competition with three students of polytechnic clinched the first, second and third position of the maiden edition of the competition, which was organised by Ubelle Nigeria Limited on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Education for polytechnics in the country, targeting undergraduates in the field of science and technology.

According to the result sheet, Abdulbasit Dahood scored 88.7 for designing a remote ground vehicle for sterilisation of contaminated environment; while Abdulazeez Abdulhakeem scored 85.3 for designing a Face recognition student attendance system, and Ibrahim Abdulwahab Ibrahim scored 84.7 for designing and fabricating a fish dryer.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the competition and exhibition in Abuja, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, David Adejo, said the programme commenced with the Zonal competitions that took place in the North-Central/ South-East, South-South/ South-West and North-East/ North-West simultaneously in Nasarawa, Edo and Kano states, respectively Adejo, who was represented by the Director Special Duties in the ministry, Zubairu Abdullahi, however, noted that Science and Technology is essential and remains the tool for rapid development of any successful economy.

He added that the competition/ exhibition was aimed at groom Engineering, Science and Technology Students in Polytechnics, Innovation Enterprise Institutions (IEIS) to develop cutting-edge skills to meet national manpower needs and for global competitiveness. He said: “Villages were developed into towns and towns to cities and expanding to greater horizons.

This expansion has occurred through the benefits of science and technology over the years and more are still on their way. “Countries, which have a strong base in science and technology, are the ones that developed faster. And, the examples of such countries are the Asian Tigers of Singapore, Japan, Korea, China and others.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...