Kaduna: 10 bandits killed, one hostage rescued by security operatives

Soldiers deployed to Kaduna State to tackle the prevailing insecurity in the state have killed 10 bandits in Kwanan Bataru area of

the state. The Kaduna State Government in a security report made available to newsmen in Kaduna said, “Ten armed bandits hibernating around some flash points in Kaduna State met their disastrous end.” State Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan also said, one hostage was rescued. According to Aruwan, “The joint security forces came in contact with the heavily armed bandits in Kwanan Bataru, on the outskirts of Fatika in Giwa Local Government Area and subsequently engaged them. “In the course of the gun duel, 10 of the bandits were eliminated, while several others escaped with gunshot injuries.” He said, “One Alhaji Abubakar Usman, who is likely to have been kidnapped in a neighboring state and was being held by bandits in the area, was rescued by the troops and is being debriefed at the moment. “The bandits who managed to escape left behind several motorcycles, one revolver, mobile phones, torchlights and some charms. One of the sheds used by the bandits to hold hostages was burnt.” The Commissioner also said, “The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai commended the security forces for taking out the notorious bandits. The Governor wishes the troops and personnel more success in the ongoing operations across the state.” Furthermore, “the government is appealing to residents of Fatika general area to report to security agencies anyone found seeking medical attention for questionable injuries.”

