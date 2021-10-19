Metro & Crime

Kaduna: 10 bandits killed, one hostage rescued by security operatives

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, KADUNA Comment(0)

Soldiers deployed to Kaduna State to tackle the prevailing insecurity in the state have killed 10 bandits in Kwanan Bataru area of
the state. The Kaduna State Government in a security report made available to newsmen in Kaduna said, “Ten armed bandits hibernating around some flash points in Kaduna State met their disastrous end.” State Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan also said, one hostage was rescued. According to Aruwan, “The joint security forces came in contact with the heavily armed bandits in Kwanan Bataru, on the outskirts of Fatika in Giwa Local Government Area and subsequently engaged them. “In the course of the gun duel, 10 of the bandits were eliminated, while several others escaped with gunshot injuries.” He said, “One Alhaji Abubakar Usman, who is likely to have been kidnapped in a neighboring state and was being held by bandits in the area, was rescued by the troops and is being debriefed at the moment. “The bandits who managed to escape left behind several motorcycles, one revolver, mobile phones, torchlights and some charms. One of the sheds used by the bandits to hold hostages was burnt.” The Commissioner also said, “The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai commended the security forces for taking out the notorious bandits. The Governor wishes the troops and personnel more success in the ongoing operations across the state.” Furthermore, “the government is appealing to residents of Fatika general area to report to security agencies anyone found seeking medical attention for questionable injuries.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Roads’ refund: We received only N27bn, not N38bn – Bayelsa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

    The Bayelsa State government at the weekend said it only received N27 billion from the Federal Government as against the N38 billion approved in the middle of last year as refund for the road projects executed by the state.   The Federal Government, had during one of the Federal Executive Council meeting in […]
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Businessman killed in Ondo hotel

Posted on Author Reporter

  Adewale Momoh, Akure A businessman was over the weekend killed in Ondo State by gunmen suspected to be assassins. The 38-year-old businessman, identified as Babatunde Adeluka Olubasa, was shot dead at Helena Hotel where he had lodged at Ijapo in Akure, the state capital on Boxing Day. According to findings by New Telegraph, the […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos PDP Chairman, Adegbola Dominic, is dead

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has announced the death of its Chairman, Dr Adegbola Dominic. The party said the chairman died as a result of COVID-19 complications. The party in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Taofik Gani said the death is a great loss to the PDP family in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica