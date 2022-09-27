Politics

Kaduna 2023: Igbo endorsement excites Uba Sani

The Kaduna State APC governorship flagbearer for 2023, Senator Uba Sani has expressed joy over the endorsement of his candidature by the Igbo community in the state.

The development followed the lawmaker’s courtesy visit on the Grand Patron of the Igbo Community, Ozo Chief Francis Naegbuna, Ozo Ndigbo and representatives of the Ogbo Community, headed by President-General – Chief Francis Ani.

The lawmaker, in a statement on Monday, noted that the Igbo community has also expressed their readiness to “mobilize extensively to ensure it comes to fruition”.

“The Grand Patron, a repository of knowledge who has contributed immensely to the growth and development of Kaduna State (having lived here since 1957) shares with us the inspiring story of his close association with the late Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello and many leaders, after which he prayed for my success in the forthcoming election and also urged the entire Igbo Community to support my candidacy,” he said.

Senator Uba Sani, who is currently the Chairman Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, said the Igbo assured him of their willingness to be in the mainstream of politics in the state. He went on to say that they are prepared to step up their contributions in the political landscape of Kaduna, the same way they have been unrelenting in investing in critical sectors in the state. He said Kaduna State is home to the Igbos and that despite challenges their faith in the huge potentials of the state remains unshaken.

“The continuing endorsements by different communities and interest groups for my governorship bid is a clear indication that Kaduna State is an impregnable stronghold of the APC. We shall never take the people’s trust for granted. Their trust is a huge challenge to us. We shall ensure that we repay this trust by frontally addressing our developmental challenges and strengthening the people’s faith in democracy,” the lawmaker assured.

While appreciating the Igbo community for finding him worthy of recognition and honour, he described them as “unique people, industrious, hardworking and resourceful”.

He noted that the Igbo community in Kaduna had made immeasurable contributions to the socio-economic development of Kaduna State in particular and Nigeria in general.

“If given the peoples mandate in 2023, I will run an inclusive and people-centred government where every citizen, irrespective of tribe and religion is carried along in the developmental journey of our dear state. As governor I will continue to engage with the Igbo community as I have always done even before I became a Senator.”

The endorsement of the Igbo Community is coming on the heels of pledge of support by the Arewa Traders Association in collaboration with Kaduna State Traders’ Association a few days earlier.

 

