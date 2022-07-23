News

Kaduna: 645 persons killed in attacks in 6mths

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Kaduna government says 645 persons were killed across the state between January and June 2022. Aruwan said this in his remarks at a public presentation of a report on the “Southern Kaduna Pilot Peace Project on Inter-religious Harmony”.

The event took place earlier in the week, but the commissioner published his full remarks on his Facebook page on Friday, reports The- Cable. He said those killed were victims of banditry, communal clashes, and other violent attacks, adding that the security situation has had negative effects on economy, health and education in the state.

“Besides the rural banditry confronting most states in the Northwest, another layer to the general insecurity is violence stemming from a lack of recourse to the law in some mixed communities. Grievances and mutual distrust in these areas are fed into the intermittent attacks by armed bandits, leading to reprisals, and cycles of ethno-religious or political violence,” he said. “Clashes between farming communities and herder communities also add a critical dimension to insecurity, as they can trigger conflict directly, or spiral into the involvement of armed criminals. “The Kaduna State government is acutely aware of the devastating impact that conflict and violence have had on communities.

In 2021, 1,192 people lost their lives in Kaduna State due to banditry, terrorism, communal clashes, violent attacks and reprisals; 406 of these lives were lost in the Southern Kaduna general area, mostly through killings and counter-killings. In the first six months of 2022, 645 people lost their lives in such circumstances across the State; 234 of these occurred in the Southern Kaduna area.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Nigeria’s air passenger taxes among world’s highest

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

As airport taxes continue to soar coupled with rise in price of crude oil, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has expressed concerns over the twin issues that could slow down air travel recovery in an industry that has been ravaged by COVID-19. Worried by the situation, which makes airlines pass the cost of airport […]
News

Aukus: France pulls out of UK defence talks amid row

Posted on Author Reporter

  France’s defence minister has cancelled talks with her UK counterpart amid the row prompted by a new security deal between Britain, the US and Australia. Paris is angry after Australia signed the Aukus pact to build nuclear-powered submarines, pulling out of a major contract with France in the process, reports the BBC. UK PM […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: FG issues guidelines for schools’ resumption

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

…says reopening’ll be in phases …recommends distant learning, satellite centres   Barely a week after reversing its decision on reopening of schools for graduating students, the Federal Government has released guidelines for the resumption of the various levels of schools and learning facilities in the country. The guidelines were developed by the Federal Ministry of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica