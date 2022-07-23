Kaduna: 645 persons killed in attacks in 6mths

The Kaduna government says 645 persons were killed across the state between January and June 2022. Aruwan said this in his remarks at a public presentation of a report on the “Southern Kaduna Pilot Peace Project on Inter-religious Harmony”.

The event took place earlier in the week, but the commissioner published his full remarks on his Facebook page on Friday, reports The- Cable. He said those killed were victims of banditry, communal clashes, and other violent attacks, adding that the security situation has had negative effects on economy, health and education in the state.

“Besides the rural banditry confronting most states in the Northwest, another layer to the general insecurity is violence stemming from a lack of recourse to the law in some mixed communities. Grievances and mutual distrust in these areas are fed into the intermittent attacks by armed bandits, leading to reprisals, and cycles of ethno-religious or political violence,” he said. “Clashes between farming communities and herder communities also add a critical dimension to insecurity, as they can trigger conflict directly, or spiral into the involvement of armed criminals. “The Kaduna State government is acutely aware of the devastating impact that conflict and violence have had on communities.

In 2021, 1,192 people lost their lives in Kaduna State due to banditry, terrorism, communal clashes, violent attacks and reprisals; 406 of these lives were lost in the Southern Kaduna general area, mostly through killings and counter-killings. In the first six months of 2022, 645 people lost their lives in such circumstances across the State; 234 of these occurred in the Southern Kaduna area.”

