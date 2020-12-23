Kaduna: A season of unending killings, attacks, kidnapping

It has been a harrowing experience for the government and people of Kaduna State since 2015. The state has moved from one form of violence to another, ranging from killings, banditary, kidnapping and other vices. BABA NEGEDU reports that many are now wondering about what went wrong with the once peaceful city

Kaduna State is not a stranger to the orgy of violence and killings, just like people in the state are also beginning to get accustomed to the daily news of kidnappings for ransom and killings.

The state government on their part had put in place measures they feel will tackle the problem head on, but all to no avail. Many believed that it was because of the quest to tame the endemic insecurity and protect the homeland that the administration of Governor Nasir El-Rufai established the ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs. But even that has fallen short of producing the desired results.

Just within last week alone not less than 18 persons were killed within a span of three days in the southern part of the State. The killings which the state government describes as gunmen attack and reprisals took place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The state government on Sunday also disclosed that more security operatives have been deployed to the flashpoints of the crisis to curb further spread of the killings. The recent crisis took place in three local government areas of the state, namely Zangon-Kataf, Kaura and Lere.

Just before the recent upsurge in killings, there had been an uneasy calm in the state with many believing that the end might be in sight for the circle of violence and killings. But in November, not less than 15 people were killed along the Kaduna-Abuja Road, with many others injured and kidnapped. Reports said the dare devil bandits blocked the ever busy federal highway at least four times on the fateful day.

Shortly after the incident, the state government confirmed that only two people were killed, but nine others were rescued by troops posted to the area to keep the peace. Samuel Aruwan state Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs in a statement said, “Troops of the Operation Thunder Strike on a routine patrol along Akilubu-Gidan Busa axis on the Kaduna- Abuja road, received a distress call at around 4PM, of bandits blocking the main highway.

“The armed bandits opened fire on a bus, forcing the driver to halt.” Aruwan said, “On getting to the location, the armed bandits had already kidnapped nine persons from an 18-seater bus with registration No. Kaduna: MKA-151.

“The troops immediately mobilised and engaged the bandits in a firefight and in the process rescued nine persons kidnapped who later rejoined their colleagues after their rescue and a head count.” He also said, “Regrettably, the driver and a passenger seated close to him lost their lives.”

Days after the attack on the Kaduna- Abuja road, 15 persons again including a district head and his son were killed in different parts of the state. Among the 15, 11 persons were killed at Albasu village, Igabi local government area. Another two people were killed in Giwa local government area, when the bandits attacked Fatika, Kaya and Yakawada villages. Scores of villagers were also abducted for ransom.

In the early hours of Tuesday, after the Giwa attack, the District Head of Gidan Zaki, Mr. Haruna Kuye and his son, Destiny, were killed by about five gunmen who stormed the compound. Wife of the district head and daughter were lucky to be alive as they escaped with various degree of injuries. Aruwan in a statement said, “the military under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven has informed the Kaduna State Government of the killing of the District Head of Gidan Zaki, Mr. Haruna Kuye and his son, Destiny Kuye in the early hours of today (Tuesday, 17th November 2020).

They were killed in their residence at Gidan Zaki, Zangon Kataf local government. “The District Head’s wife, according to the military, sustained machete wounds on her hand while his daughter had a gunshot wound on her finger.

“The security report further stated that the act was carried out by about five men wielding AK-47 rifles and machetes, who also tried to burn the house and a vehicle.” Within the same period, three members of the Kaduna State Vigilance Service (KADVIS) were killed and two others injured by bandits in the State.

The attack took place in Dande village in Chikun local government area of the state. Reports said the attack happened when the vigilantes were moving from Dande village towards Damba-Kasaya in the Buruku area of the local government. The state government also confirmed the killings.

The state government had said the “State Vigilance Service (KADVIS) has informed the Kaduna State Government, that the service lost three personnel on Tuesday night in Chikun local government area.”

Aruwan gave the names of those killed as Alison Musa, Dauda Audu and Ishaya Sarki while he said those injured are: Ayuba Tanko and Doza Adamu. Days after, and barely 24 hours after Nine students of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria were released by kidnappers who took them along the Kaduna-Abuja Road, a lecturer, the wife and daughter were kidnapped within the precinct of the university community.

The attack took place in the early hours about 12:50am on the 23 November, 2020. The kidnappers were said to have invaded the house of a staff member of the University located at Sardauna Crescent, Area BZ, Main Campus, Samaru, Zaria. The Director, Public Affairs Directorate of the Ahmadu Bello University, Malam Auwalu Umar, confirmed the attack and also disclosed that the wife and daughter of the Lecturer were later rescued following hot exchange of fire with security operatives.

It was also within the same period that kidnappers killed another young man around Rigasa area of Kaduna metropolis. The Kidnappers killed Mallam Sani Khalil who they abducted along the Airport – Train Station on 20th November, 2020 in Rigasa, Igabi Local Government Area of the State. The kidnappers had demanded for N10 million naira ransom which the family disclosed that they could not raise. They only came up with 1.5 million naira which they (kidnappers) allegedly collected and still killed their victim. Family sources had said the kidnappers initially asked them to come to Zaria where other family members of victims from Zaria and Yobe were reportedly asked to converge.

The kidnappers then directed the family members with ransom to Galadimawa where they collected the ransoms. However the victims were also said to be released close to a river where they were trying to wash up after their ordeal.

Tragedy struck when out of nowhere four of the kidnappers appeared with guns and demanded for Sani Khalil. On identifying him, they were said to have shot him dead and told the others released to tell his family that they killed him for wasting time in paying the ransom. This had been the lot of many victims in the past. The killings and abductions had become so rampant especially in the outskirts of the metropolis that many residents had to relocate to the city center and seek alternative accommodations abandoning their own personal homes.

Government on its part had come up with different solutions, all to no avail as the killings had persisted. In the southern part of the State for example many thought respite has come the way of the people until the recent killings and counter killings. Worried by the development, the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) recently called on the international community to come to their aid, saying that government has failed in its primary duty of protecting the people. Luka Binniyat, spokesman of SOKAPU said, “The primary reason why a government is formed is to protect lives and property. Any other reason is secondary.

On this, Kaduna state and the Federal government has failed in this regard as scores of Southern Kaduna communities have been sacked and most of them occupied by the invaders after killing several and destroying communities.” He therefore said, ” We are calling on the Internal Communities, Humanitarian Organisations, the United National, relevant NGOs both local and International, men and women of conscience to help us bear pressure on our government to take the issue of security and safety of the residents of Kaduna state more seriously.”

The Kaduna State Government has also established a peace commission to bring communities together and genuinely tackle the violence in a wholistic manner, whether it would achieve the desired result only time will tell. This is also coupled with the deployment of soldiers and other security operatives to flashpoints across the state to stop the criminals from perpetrating their evil agenda.

