KADUNA ABDUCTION: 39 students missing as bandits invade Kaduna school

As at the last count, the Kaduna State Government has disclosed that at least 39 students were still missing when bandits in their numbers invaded the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, in the Mando area of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The college of Forestry Mechanisation located on the outskirts of Kaduna metropolis is also on the road to the Kaduna Airport and not far away from the new campus of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA). Some of the students sighted at the main gate of the institution disclosed that the attack took place at about 11:30pm. When the bandits breached the fence of the school and entered the school premises through the back. The student, who did not want his name in print, also narrated that the bandits first attacked a female hostel located not too far from the main school hostel.

He said: “They (gunmen) first attacked the girls hostel and many of them started crying and shouting. Some of them escaped and ran into the main hostel. From there everyone started running around and many of the students scattered and tried to escape. It was a terrible situation many people were failing down and many were injured.” On her part, a female student identified as Queen said: “Some of us were sleeping and others were still awake when the bandits came.

“Really I cannot say how many they were, but they were many of them. Few of us were able to escape. We are currently at the Ribadu Cantonment (Old Campus of the NDA).” A mother to one of the kidnapped students, Mrs Helen Sunday pleaded with the state and federal government to help in rescuing the students. She said: “These things that we have been hearing very far away it has now come here to affect us. We are calling on government to help us rescue these children. I don’t know whether we should no longer send our children to school. “I don’t know what I can do as am standing here. I’m very helpless. This is a serious problem for me. Our prayer is for God to help us because I don’t know what to do,” she lamented. A source within the school also told our correspondent that the rest of the students have been moved to the barracks where some are receiving treatment from injuries sustained while running and trying to escape from the bandits.

The school authorities and the Kaduna State Government are also said to be considering closing down the school for the main time. Meanwhile a visit to the campus of the institution located along the Kaduna airport road shows that security operatives comprising mainly of soldiers have taken over the premises. Journalists and other visitors were bared from accessing the premises of the school. At least, not less than 10 Hilux security Vans belonging to the military and police were sighted within the premises of the institution, this was in addition to the Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) deplored by the police.

The school authorities were yet issue any statement as at the time of this report. Confirming this, the state’s Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said: “The armed bandits in large number had attacked the institution at around 11:30pm on Thursday and kidnapped several students and staff. “Further checks in the wake of the attack by armed bandits on the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Igabi LGA indicate that 39 students are currently unaccounted for. “The number of missing students is now confirmed to be 39, comprising 23 females and 16 males,” he said.

