Kaduna Accident: Publish, implement recommendations of past air crashes – Buhari orders NAF

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the authorities of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to publish and implement recommendations of the reports of past investigations into air accidents, with a view to preventing future tragedies and putting closure to the families and friends of the deceased.

According to a release by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President gave this order in response to the latest plane crash in Kaduna where two officials of the NAF lost their lives on Tuesday.

Responding to the crash, in which Flight Lieutenant Abubakar Alkali and Flight Lieutenant Elijah Haruna Karatu, lost their lives, Buhari said: “I am shocked beyond words by the demise of these two promising young men who risked their lives in the service of the country.

“There is no reward big enough to pay for the services of these young and dedicated professional airmen in the service of their country.”

Extending his sympathies to the Chief of Air Staff and the families of the deceased, the President called for “more safety measures to forestall tragic incidents of this kind.”

“I welcome the decision by the NAF authorities to investigate this accident, but I also call on them to publish and implement the recommendations of the reports of past investigations into air accidents, with a view to preventing future tragedies and putting closure to the families and friends of the deceased,” he added.

