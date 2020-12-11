Kaduna agog as First Bank continues journey with Georgian Cup

Following the hugely successful Centenary celebration of First Bank of Nigeria Limited sponsored Georgian Cup, action returns to the highbrow Kaduna Polo Club this weekend as the gladiators return once again for the glamorous tournament. Lastyear, AbujaRubiconledbyAviationMinister, HadiSirikaoverpoweredLintexAgad, captainedbyBashirDantatainaclashthatdrewpolo fans from across the region to Kaduna. The match played over 7-Chukkas saw Abuja Rubicon winning the coveted trophy by 7-goals to 6-goals at full time. The victory was the third for Abuja based team. Rubicon first victory came in 2012, the second in 2016 before winning the centenary edition in 2019. This year, team will once again battle for honour and fame as high goal teams like Fifth Chukka, defending Champion, Abuja Rubicon, El-Amin, MRS, Lintex Agad among others do battle in the international competition. Notable dignitaries expected to grace this year’s event include Executive Governor of Katsina State, Rt. Honourable Aminu Bello Masari, Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Abubakar, former top polo star, Dawule Baba, President Kaduna Polo Club, Alhaji Suleiman Abubakar (Walin Keffi), Keffi Ponys founder, Honourable Wadada, Sayyu Dantata, Fifth Chukka Patro, Adamu Attah amongst others .

Like this: Like Loading...