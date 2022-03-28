Kaduna Airport Attack: Buhari has conceded nation’s sovereignty to terrorists –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said Saturday’s invasion of the Kaduna International Airport by terrorists was an indication that President Muhammadu Buhari had conceded the nation’s sovereignty to the non-state actors.

PDP, in a statement yesterday by Debo Ologunagba, added that it was a confirmation that the nation’s security, command and control structure under the Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration has collapsed.

The party noted that the airport invasion occurred at a time kidnappers and bandits have taken over Nigeria’s highways and railways, which it added, has further heightened security concerns that nowhere is safe in the country under the APC administration.

“President Buhari’s nonchalant disposition to this grave security challenge indicates that his administration is unable, unwilling and or complicit in this particular attack as well as various other acts of terrorism in our country.

“It is indefensibly suspicious that while an international airport in our country was under attack by over 200 terrorists with many Nigerians being held hostage and traumatised, President Buhari and the APC continued in their carnival in Abuja without acknowledging or expressing concern.

“The APC government has failed, become numb to violence against our citizens and can no longer perform its primary duty under Section 14 (2) (b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) which provides that ‘security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government’.

“President Buhari’s failure to address the Kaduna airport attack is consistent with his characteristic abdication of duty at critical times,” the statement added.

PDP stated that by the failure of President Buhari to decisively take action and bring the security challenge in the country under control, “emboldened the terrorists to now expand their control to the international airport in Kaduna ostensibly with the possibility of using it to import arms and ammunition as well as coordinate terrorist activities in our country.”

