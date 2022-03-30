News

Kaduna Airport Attack: Reps summon security chiefs, Sirika, others

Posted on Author Wole Shadareh Comment(0)

Worried by the attack on the Kaduna airport by bandits, the House of Representatives has summoned the heads of security agencies, Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, and the heads of aviation agencies for a meeting today with the House leadership and the chairmen of relevant committees of the House on the recent security breach at the Kaduna International Airport.

The House has equally urged the Federal Government, through the Office of the National Security Adviser, (NSA), Chief of Defence Staff, the Inspector- General of Police, and heads of other security agencies to holistically intervene by setting up a special security task force, (SSTF) on airports across the country.

The House took the decisions after adopting the motion of Urgent National Importance, entitled, “Urgent Need for the Federal Government to Investigate the Recent Banditry Attack at Kaduna International Airport and Reinforce Security Surveillance and Personnel in all the Nigerian Airports,” sponsored by Nnolim Nnaji, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Aviation. The House further directed the Federal Ministry of Aviation, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, (FAAN), security, and other security agencies to come up with a more proactive measure in securing the airports, including providing modern security surveillance equipment on the perimeter fences in all airports.

Presenting the motion earlier, Nnaji told colleagues that about a year ago, armed bandits attacked the staff quarters of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria at the same Kaduna airport and abducted about twelve persons. He equally noted that just last Friday, March 25, 2022, another horrific armed banditry attack was unleashed at the airport resulting in the death of a security guard of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA). The Rep acknowledged the swift intervention of the military and other security agencies who confronted the heavily-armed bandits numbering over 100, adding that their gallantry saved the situation. The Aviation Committee chairman said he was concerned that the attack on Kaduna airport might escalate to other airports if urgent measures were not taken to safeguard the nation’s aerodromes.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG keeps mum hours to Resident Doctors’ nationwide strike

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

As Resident Doctors gear up to commence a nationwide indefinite strike on Monday, the Federal Government is yet to comment or call for a conciliatory meeting with the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD). This may be due to an earlier meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday by the Federal Government and the Academic […]
News

Reps to probe NNPC’s assets, liabilities

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives yesterday mandated its committees on finance, petroleum resources (upstream), petroleum resources (downstream) and gas resources to conduct investigations into the consolidated inventory, assets, interest and liabilities of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and its subsidiaries to ensure a legitimate transition process of NNPC/NNPC Limited. The joint committee is to report back […]
News

Xiaomi unveils 5G MI 10T Series

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As it continues to make in-roads into the Nigerian mobile phone market, Xiaomi Nigeria has launched its latest series, with the innovative MI 10T Series offering promising to be the best yet along with a massive 5,000mAh (typ) battery with added features to keep you powered up all day. Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica