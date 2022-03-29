Kaduna Airport Attack: We killed 12 of the attackers – Military

The military authorities yesterday disclosed that 12 of the bandits that attacked the Kaduna International Airport were killed by soldiers. This was disclosed yesterday afternoon when the Kaduna State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, Garrison Command 1 Division Nigerian Army, Brig- General Uriah Opuene and Air Force Base Commander, Air Commodore, Ademuyiwa Adedoyin led journalists on an assessment tour of the attack area. Briefing journalists after the tour of the attacked area, Brig- General Opuene said, the bandits were immediately given a hot chase and killed through air strike. He also said the incidents happened six kilometers away from the Terminal and outside the Airport parameter fence. According to him, the Kaduna International Airport is very secured, adding that, there are several layers of security at the Airport. The army officer said, preliminary investigations have revealed that, the bandits were just passing through back of the Airport towards Riyawa village, when they sighted the security man engaged by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) to watch over their metrological equipment around the axis. “As you can see, this place is about six kilometers away from the Airport terminal. The bandits were only passing behind the airport parameter fence when they saw the security man engage by NAMA and they fired at him. They just took advantage of that to pass a message that they have attacked the airport. “There are several layers of security at the Airport, this is the first layer and even this first layer was not breached, because from the moment of hearing that shot, it took our men just about three minutes to get here from the next layer of security.”

