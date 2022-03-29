Kaduna Airport Attack: We killed 12 of the attackers – Military

The military authorities yesterday disclosed that 12 of the bandits that attacked the Kaduna International Airport were killed by soldiers. This was disclosed yesterday afternoon when the Kaduna State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, Garrison Command 1 Division Nigerian Army, Brig- General Uriah Opuene and Air Force Base Commander, Air Commodore, Ademuyiwa Adedoyin led journalists on an assessment tour of the attack area. Briefing journalists after the tour of the attacked area, Brig- General Opuene said, the bandits were immediately given a hot chase and killed through air strike. He also said the incidents happened six kilometers away from the Terminal and outside the Airport parameter fence. According to him, the Kaduna International Airport is very secured, adding that, there are several layers of security at the Airport. The army officer said, preliminary investigations have revealed that, the bandits were just passing through back of the Airport towards Riyawa village, when they sighted the security man engaged by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) to watch over their metrological equipment around the axis. “As you can see, this place is about six kilometers away from the Airport terminal. The bandits were only passing behind the airport parameter fence when they saw the security man engage by NAMA and they fired at him. They just took advantage of that to pass a message that they have attacked the airport. “There are several layers of security at the Airport, this is the first layer and even this first layer was not breached, because from the moment of hearing that shot, it took our men just about three minutes to get here from the next layer of security.”
Gunmen abduct three traders, driver in Ogun
Gunmen have abducted three traders and a driver at Olubo village, on the Abeokuta-Imala-Ayetoro Road in Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun State. The victims were returning from Ilara market in Imeko- Afon Local Government Area of the state. The victims were kidnapped on Tuesday night at Olubo village, the same spot where a
Govt. must partner transport unions to end insecurity – Ogun Speaker
Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta The Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Olakunle Oluomo Sunday insisted that, the government must partner with members of the various transport unions to end insecurity in the state. Oluomo stressed the need for government to always engage the leadership of transport unions and security agents to curb
NAF announces death of ex-CAS, Eduok
Nigerian Air Force (NAF) yesterday announced the death of the 12th Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Nsikak Eduok. The Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola, made the announcement in a statement. He said: "The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar,
