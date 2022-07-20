Kaduna allays fears of alleged imminent bandits attack

The Kaduna State Government has said it is not taking chances on the purported plan by bandits to attack Kaduna and its environs. This came as security officialskilled abanditterrorising residents of the Chikun LocalGovernmentAreaduring a gunfight. In a statement yesterday, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the killing, called for vigilance. He said: “The Kaduna StateGovernmentassuresall residents that security agencies will continue to monitor the situation with optimal alertness and appropriate urgency.

“Residents are thus encouraged to maintain vigilance but go about their normal activities as action agencies work assiduously to eliminate threats.” Thecommissioneradded: “In line with these enhanced efforts, security forces within the last 48 hours intercepted some bandits and gunrunners at Kidunu general area aroundEasternBy-Pass, Chikun LGA. “After an exchange of fire, one bandit was neutralized, later confirmed to be a notorious bandit terrorizing the area. Two AK-47 rifles were recovered, along with charms and amulets, a mobile phone and two motorcycles.”

