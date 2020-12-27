News

Kaduna Anglican Bishop: 2020 actually threatened human existence

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA Comment(0)

The Archbishop of Kaduna Diocese, Anglican Communion, Bishop Timothy Yahaya yesterday disclosed that 2020 actually threatened the existence of humanity due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

This is as he also said the unprecedented rise in kidnapping, banditry and insecurity made 2020 a year that will not be forgotten in a hurry. The Bishop gave this indication while speaking to journalists on the significance of Christmas at the weekend in Kaduna.

 

He said, the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic depression also brought the world to a stand-still, saying however that God’s intervention made it possible for mankind to overcome the travails. Bishop Yahaya added that the name of Jesus Christ whose birthday is being celebrated is, Emmanuel, which means ‘God is with us’ and and God is really with us. He said because God is with the world especially Nigerians, the people are overcoming COVID-19 pandemic, economic depression and insecurity.

 

His words: “We must understand that the birth of Jesus Christ is a symbol that God is now with us.

 

“If God is with us we will overcome all challenges, kidnapping, banditry, insurgency and economic depression will soon be a thing of the past. “However, the challenge is, did the believers know God is with them?

 

This is the aspect we as a people need to work on if God be for us nothing can be against us.” The Anglican Bishop used the occasion to call on all Nigerians to obey the COVID- 19 safety measures, saying that “Christians are people who obey the law of God and man”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Banks, MDAs connive to divert govt revenues –Lawan

Posted on Author Chukwu David

…urges anti-graft agencies to beam searchlight on lenders The President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmmed Lawan, yesterday, alleged that banks were conniving with the revenue generating agencies of government to divert funds that should have been remitted to the nation’s Consolidate Revenue Account. Lawan stated this in Abuja while receiving in audience, members of the […]
News

Flood: Nigeria’s food security under threat in Kebbi, Jigawa, others – NEMA

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Director-General of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Air Vice-Marshal Muhammadu Muhammed yesterday said Nigeria’s food security was under serious threat following flood disaster in Kebbi, Jigawa and other parts of the country. Muhammed, who spoke yesterday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, lamented that farmers in the country were recording huge losses of crops as […]
News

Residents, stakeholders unite against Female Genital Mutilation in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Residents, major stakeholders including relevant agencies in Ekiti State yesterday united against Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), saying its elimination in the state would act as a catalys to combat alarming rate of divorce in the society. The residents and the major stakeholders, who lamented preponderance of divorce as a result of the age-long FGM described […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: