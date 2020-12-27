Kaduna Anglican Bishop: 2020 actually threatened human existence

The Archbishop of Kaduna Diocese, Anglican Communion, Bishop Timothy Yahaya yesterday disclosed that 2020 actually threatened the existence of humanity due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

This is as he also said the unprecedented rise in kidnapping, banditry and insecurity made 2020 a year that will not be forgotten in a hurry. The Bishop gave this indication while speaking to journalists on the significance of Christmas at the weekend in Kaduna.

He said, the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic depression also brought the world to a stand-still, saying however that God’s intervention made it possible for mankind to overcome the travails. Bishop Yahaya added that the name of Jesus Christ whose birthday is being celebrated is, Emmanuel, which means ‘God is with us’ and and God is really with us. He said because God is with the world especially Nigerians, the people are overcoming COVID-19 pandemic, economic depression and insecurity.

His words: “We must understand that the birth of Jesus Christ is a symbol that God is now with us.

“If God is with us we will overcome all challenges, kidnapping, banditry, insurgency and economic depression will soon be a thing of the past. “However, the challenge is, did the believers know God is with them?

This is the aspect we as a people need to work on if God be for us nothing can be against us.” The Anglican Bishop used the occasion to call on all Nigerians to obey the COVID- 19 safety measures, saying that “Christians are people who obey the law of God and man”.

