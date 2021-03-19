Metro & Crime

Kaduna asks primary 3, 2, 1 to resume March 22

The Kaduna State government has approved March 22, as the third phase resumption date for primary 3, 2, 1 and Early Child Care Development classes in public primary schools across the state.
Mr Idris Aliyu, the Director Schools Management, Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board, announced the resumption in a statement in Kaduna on Friday.
Aliyu said that government has reviewed the COVID-19 situation in schools and decided it was safe for the remaining classes in public primary schools to resume learning.
“In view of this, the Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board is urging parents and caregivers to send children in the stated classes to school to continue learning.
“The State COVID-19 Task Force will continue monitoring all schools to ensure that safe learning environments against the pandemic are strictly adhered to and maintained,” he said.
The director urged parents to collaborate with the administrators of public and private schools to ensure strict compliance with all COVID-19 protocols and preventive measures.
Newsmen report that the state government had reopened all other classes in the first and second phase of school reopening that began in February.

