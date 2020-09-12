Kaduna Assembly approves castration as punishment for rapists

Following the upsurge of rape cases in the state, especially during the recently lifted lockdown, the Kaduna State House of Assembly (KHSA) has approved castration as punishment for those convicted of the crime. This development follows the passage of a bill to amend the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017, by the state lawmakers.

The development was announced on Twitter. According to the Majority Leader of the assembly, who announced this on Twitter on Thursday, said: “A bill to amend the Kaduna State Penal Code Law No.5 of 2017 has yesterday 09/09/2020 been passed into Law by @ Kadlegislature.

The Bill Recommend total Castration for Rapist in the state.” Before the new law, the state penal law provides for 21 years of imprisonment for rape of an adult and life imprisonment in the case of a child. The law was passed about two months after Governor Nasir el-Rufai advocated a stiff punishment for rapists in the state.

The governor had noted that convicts often rape more persons after serving their jail term and called for stiffer measures that will deter them. The governor added: “In addition to life imprisonment or 21 years’ imprisonment, anyone convicted of rape will have his organ surgically removed so that even after he finishes his term, he will not be able to rape anyone again. “So long as the tool exists, there is the likelihood that he may go back to do it again. Most of the perpetrators are young people, so even after 21 years, they can come back and continue.” He had also said the state would expunge the provision for bail conditions for rape convicts to show how serious government took the situation in the state.

