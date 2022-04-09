Kaduna attacks sign of imminent disaster for Nigeria –Rev. Thompson

…el-Rufai is a person of interest

When the annals of Nigerian history are revisited in the future there is a possibility that the name of the diminutive “Governor of Kaduna” may be hailed as the great strategists that succeeded where generations of giants before his time failed. Researchers will leave no stone unturned to probe the lifetime of the hero in the hope of discovering the secrets that made the Napoleonic politician to gain victories that great men of note like the late Sheikh Abubakar Gumi failed to attain.

Some pundits might attribute his success to the intellectual brilliance that was in evidence when the young Fulani scholar graduated from the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University with a first class Bachelor of Science degree. There is even a possibility that the future might strip Ibrahim Babangida of his “Evil genius” title to add the epithet to the string of accolades that would then belong to the immortalization of the “Great Governor”.

Then again, the future could roll in with none of these things happening but that would depend on whether or not Nigeria heeds my call to designate this man and other influential figures around President Mohammed Buhari as persons of interest. The POI designation would not mean that they are assumed guilty of anything just that their body language, veiled utterances and posture fit the template and it is in our national interest to shield our president from corrosive influences. Such extreme measures are justified because our nation is creeping closer and closer to the brink.

Some keep asking why Kaduna? From the dawn of recorded history, Kaduna has always been the stage of great contentions where forces have clashed again and again to determine what would prevail over our national territories. Many decades ago, the city of Kaduna used to be known as “small London” because it had grown in stature to mean more to northern Nigerians than just a thriving northern city. Kaduna, generally means crocodiles and the River Kaduna had crocodiles by its banks in the early years of the 20th century when its waters carried the scouts of the West African Frontier Force who were searching for a suitable headquarters for Sir Frederick Lugard. On the 1st of January in the year 1900, just three weeks before Bishop Tugwell and his missionary team departed Lagos, the Fulani kingdoms had with one stroke of the pen become the Northern Protectorate of Nigeria.

The emirs had been informed that the Queen of England had taken up the responsibility of ruling over them and it was Lugard’s duty to help them become Northern Nigerians. All the tensions that are present today were unfolding then as Bishop Tugwell’s caravan arrived at the great walled city of Zaria on the 6th of April 1900, totally unaware of Lugard’s intentions. The Fulani Emirs’ nerves were on the edge yet Bishop Tugwell reports that the Emir of Zazzau received his missionary team very well and warned them not to proceed to Kano because the Emir of Kano would be hostile. True to form, Emir Aliyu of Kano was intolerant of religious freedoms and even beheaded a chieftain for entertaining Bishop Tugwell’s team with favor. Expelled and rebuffed by Emir Aliyu, Bishop Tugwell was no longer welcome in Zaria because instructions had come from the Emir of Sokoto.

The missionaries ended up in Southern Kaduna. Time and space will not permit us to recount the contentions for the soul of Nigeria that have since been battled out on Kaduna soil. The important thing here is that the internal struggles to radicalize Kaduna away from its civilized character and divide it along religious lines is as ancient as the hills.

Kaduna has always been the heartbeat of Northern Nigeria and the time piece of our collective national destiny. My first visit to Kaduna was in 1979 when it was still a unified and undivided community, however, the trickles of crimson have since swelled into torrents of blood because of the unceasing contentions for Kaduna’s beautiful soul. Nigerians have refused to understand that things are different this time because there is a lethal and brilliant global hydra in the equation that was never there before. Like the popular board game called Ludo, our nation thinks it is dealing with time and chance but we are being destroyed from within by a calm and ruthless foe.

It is amazing that our people are still labouring under the illusion that this is a Kaduna problem when we are dealing with an imminent national disaster and a West African nightmare by extension. We know that the terror hydra is not a religious problem but it has been known to wear a religious disguise in the pursuit of its objectives. This is why the terror hydra rejoiced when a Muslim-Muslim ticket took the Government House and the rest is now history. Today, Kaduna is practically gone and Nigeria is just a shell that can follow suit not many days from now, except we find the courage to identify Persons of Interest in the small window remaining. Should a POI be found innocent, the nation would have lost nothing and if some are found complicit, we would have bought our nation some precious time! Chess is a strategic game with complex moves but Go, the Chinese game was invented about 2,500 years before Chess and it has very simple moves yet it is estimated to be one million, trillion, trillion times more strategic than Chess. Among other things, it should not be too difficult for Nigeria to run a quick check on those who had meetings with Usama Bin Ladin while he was next door in Sudan between 1991 and 1996 and beyond that the global data bases should be plumbed to let us know which of them have had affiliations whether overt or covert with known terrorist organisations. By now, it should be clear that the Nigerian problem does not have any local cure because nobody can solve a global problem with a local solution. Various Nigerian presidents have been flown out to find solutions when their health problems proved too complex for our hospitals so why don’t we buy ourselves some time while we prepare a well-orchestrated global concoction that will preserve our nation and its children.

*Ladi Peter Thompson, is security consultant and strategic thinker

